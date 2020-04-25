In his first NFL Draft, New York Jets GM Joe Douglas adds starters, solid picks and a couple headscratchers

The NFL Draft is over for the New York Jets, the first under general manager Joe Douglas. In it, the Jets hit a few home runs, added some depth, addressed issues and posed a question or two along the way with a couple of eyebrow raising selections along the way.

But overall, the Jets are a better, deeper and faster team than they were 72 hours ago.

The most pressing needs at left tackle (Mekhi Becton, No. 11), wide receiver (Denzel Mims, No. 59), defensive end (Jabari Zuniga, No. 79) and cornerback (Bryce Hall, No. 158) were all addressed by Douglas. Anything else that Douglas can get from the draft beyond these four likely contributors would be pure gravy for this team’s rebuilding process. All four could be starters by the end of the season, that’s their underlying potential.

After three trades, the Jets ended up with nine picks. A trade late on Day 2 with the New England Patriots (sixth round pick in 2021). The Jets dealt away their final pick of the draft, No. 211 in the sixth round, for some defensive back help.

First round, No. 11 – Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville)

Second round, No. 59 – Denzel Mims, WR (Baylor)

Third round, No. 68 – Ashtyn Davis, S (Cal)

Third round, No. 79 – Jabari Zuniga, DE (Florida)

Fourth round, No. 120 – La’Mical Perine, RB (Florida)

Fourth round, No. 125 – James Morgan, QB (FIU)

Fourth round, No. 129 – Carmeron Clark, G (Charlotte)

Fifth round, No. 158 – Bryce Hall, CB (Virginia)

Sixth round, No. 191 – Braden Mann, P (Texas A & M)

Sixth round, No. 211 – Trade with the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Quincy Wilson