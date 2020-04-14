NFL Draft: Kyle Murphy has 'video interview' with 10 teams including the New York Jets

Rhode Island’s Kyle Murphy has seen a steady parade of NFL teams lining up for video conference interviews as the offensive tackle is generating intrigue ahead of next week’s NFL Draft.

Coming off a solid NFL Combine, Murphy has interviewed with 10 teams according to a source. These teams include the New York Jets, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

The meetings were conducted via FaceTime as an interview due to the NFL’s restrictions on facility visits and Pro Days due to COVID-19.

Murphy, who projects at either right tackle or at guard, showed he belonged in the discussion of being a draft pick after performing well last February at the NFL Combine. He ran a good 5.3 time in the 40 as well as 7.81 in the 3-cone drill and a 4.68 in the 20-yard shuttle. Ahead of the Combine, Murphy trained at TEST Football Academy in central New Jersey.

Solidly projected as Day 3 pick, Murphy’s film at FCS Rhode Island shows a player with good strength, solid footwork and the ability to drive defensive linemen back.

For the Jets, Murphy could well be the second or even the third offensive lineman they select in the draft. The offensive line was rebuilt in free agency but all of the contracts were one-year or three-year deals.

Conceivably, general manager Joe Douglas could draft an offensive tackle early (perhaps in the first round at No. 11) and then go interior line at some point on Day 2 or early Day 3. A player like Murphy, who could likely use a season or two to develop, could be a depth option in the immediate and allowed to grow into a larger role to replace a starter down the road.