New York Jets Live NFL Draft Blog

Holding the No. 11 pick among eight total selections, the rebuilding of the New York Jets looks to take another step forward tonight with the NFL Draft.

Coming into the draft, the Jets are looking for help in a couple of key spots after general manager Joe Douglas did a nice job this offseason of addressing issues along the offensive line and making a flurry of signings on the defensive side of the ball. None of the signings were big names or jumped off the page, but it was a good, solid free agency period for the Jets.

But Douglas can add to the free agency haul if he were to find a starting left tackle, a wide receiver and a cornerback in the draft’s first two days. An edge rusher who can come in and contribute would be a positive as well.

The Jets could be in the market to move back, especially if one of the three quarterbacks slated to go in the first 10 picks were to tumble. After five years of drafts where the Jets struck out from the first through the seventh round, they need starters but they also need quality depth.

A look at where the Jets are drafting tonight:

First Round - No. 11

Second Round - No. 48

Third Round -No. 68

Third Round - No. 79

Fourth Round - No. 120

Fifth Round - No. 158

Sixth Round - No. 191

Sixth Round - No. 211

The Jets have been linked heavily at left tackle with Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Mekhi Becton (Alabama) at No. 11

The latest SI Jets mock draft went off the wall with trades, the Jets moving back four times to accumulate a total of 14 picks. That scenario likely won’t play out tonight. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Jets move back at least once.

Stay tuned to ‘Jets Country’ all day (and night long) for live updates.

**Update** 11:45 A.M. ET

There's a bit of buzz from a source familiar with the situation who said that the Jets would like to go offensive tackle in the first round at No. 11. But, there is speculation that the top four at the position might be gone (Tristan Wirfs, Jedrick Wills, Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas).

If this plays out, the source said, the Jets might not be a lock to get a wide receiver. Instead, they might address cornerback, another position of need.

C.J. Henderson is a player that some within the Jets virtual war room likes, the source said. The Florida cornerback ran a 4.39 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine and had 33 tackles with 11 pass breakups in 2019.