Get to know New York Jets first round NFL Draft pick Mekhi Becton

THE SKINNY :

Well, maybe not so skinny.

The New York Jets decided to protect Sam Darnold, taking one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL Draft in Mekhi Becton at No. 11.

Becton is massive, 6'7 and 364 pounds, easily one of the biggest players available in the draft. He moves well and was dominant in college.

He comes with good experience. At Louisville, Becton played in 35 games in three seasons. The All-ACC First-Team tackle last season exclusively started 33 games, the last 21 games where he played left tackle.

“I feel like I’m the most dominant tackle in this draft,” Becton said at the NFL Combine. “You wouldn’t go wrong picking me. The tape shows it.”

THE FIT

The last time the Jets took an offensive lineman in the first round was 2006 when they selected left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson (No. 4) and center Nick Mangold (No. 29). ‘Brick started 160 games for the Jets and Becton has the size and speed to start Week 1 and never look back.

“I can get you to score a touchdown,” Becton said at the Combine. “Just run behind me.”

Fans on social media raved about the pickup almost instantaneously. No booing here.

WHAT’S TO LIKE ABOUT THE PICK:

“New York is tough, I love New York,” Becton also said at the Combine.

Atta boy.

He has the mindset and personality that fits what the fan base is looking for. In many mock drafts, Becton was off the board in the Top-10. The mocks pointed mostly to Andrew Thomas from Georgia, who wound up going at No. 4 to the rival New York Giants. Becton is bigger than Thomas, but what is more impressive is his speed. He ran a 5.10 in the 40-yard dash. Unofficially, that’s the fastest speed of any player over 350 pounds. The quickness and brute strength would make anyone comfortable running behind him.

WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE ABOUT THE PICK:

Last week, the NFL Network reported that a drug test from Becton was flagged along with tests from multiple prospects. As a result of the flagged test, Becton has been placed in Stage 1 of the NFL’s Intervention Program and will be there for up to 60 days. That could have been a red flag for other teams.

An offensive lineman was certainly a need, and it seems that they got one of the gems. The Jets haven’t taken an offensive lineman in the top 65 picks of the NFL Draft since 2010. They got an intriguing player in breaking that streak.