Just a reminder that Mekhi Becton is strong. Like really strong

Mekhi Becton is going to face some imposing defensive ends and edge rushers in the NFL. If he can put them on wheels, they might want to start the measurements on his bust in Canton.

Kidding of course. But don’t get it twisted. Becton is a beast and impressively strong. The New York Jets got an absolute physical specimen at No. 11 in the NFL Draft.

While the buzz really began to circulate around Becton following the NFL Combine, where the 6’7, 364 pounds left tackle ran a 5.1 time in the 40 and showed incredible fluidity in his movement, Becton’s strength is well known from his college game film. The All-ACC First-Team selection was also named the top blocker in the conference, in large part due to his physical strength and the power he generates from his hips.

So this video of Becton from a month ago, pushing a pickup truck is not a surprise. It is also no joke.

Becton worked out with famed trainer Duke Manyweather prior to the NFL Draft. Manyweather is well known and highly regarded around the NFL for his work with both draft prospects and also veteran players. His clients have included Trent Brown and Lane Johnson among others.

Manyweather is known for his functional training methods that replicate and blend real life athletic movement into his workouts. Pushing a truck several dozen yards might be taking it to the next level, however.

If he can put it together and improve his footwork and hand technique, he is a generational left tackle who can solidify the Jets offensive line. He has the work ethic to do so, now it just needs to happen.