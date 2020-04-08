New York Jets NFL Draft Preview: Left Tackle Remains a Priority

The NFL Draft is coming, and despite the changes in the process, the New York Jets still have pressing needs. Several position groups are in need of talent. None more so than offensive tackle.

Last year, the Jets offensive line struggled and was among the worst raked in the NFL last season by Football Outsiders. Douglas used free agency to sign four new offensive linemen, to bulk up the position even more (and re-signed Alex Lewis from last year).

All these changes mean the Jets are going for athleticism and the draft should be no different.

NAMES TO WATCH

All three recent SI Jets mock drafts saw the Jets take Andrew Thomas out of Georgia with the No. 11 pick in the first round. Most scouting reports have the Jets leaning towards Thomas or Jedrick Wills from Alabama. Wills has been called the most athletic of the bunch, but there are concerns that he has never played left tackle. The Jets are also interested in Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs or Mekhi Becton from Louisville but Becton might well be the first offensive tackle off the board and gone within the first five picks of the draft. Wills likely will be gone within the first 10 picks.

If the draft goes on and any of those other offensive linemen are taken, the Jets could take Thomas. Or, they could choose to go for a wide receiver from a deep draft class. The book on Thomas has been that while he is technically sound and can guard both the run and the pass, his athleticism is simply not up to the level of Wirfs or Wills. Douglas does not have a simple decision, and a lot is riding on it.

Of course, the Jets might trade back in the first round to accumulate more picks. Austin Jackson from USC, Josh Jones out of Houston, and Ezra Cleveland from Boise State are projected to be either late first-round or high second-round picks. One of them could drop to the Jets in Round 2. Jack Driscoll from Auburn is a name to watch on Day 2 as a developmental player.

WHAT THE JETS WILL DO

The offensive line has been a priority for Joe Douglas so far this offseason.

If the Jets can get one of the aforementioned Becton (likely gone by then), Wirfs (also probably off the board) or Thomas, they likely will pull the trigger there.

But there is talent in the later part of the first round for the Jets, such as Jackson and Jones. If the Jets want to move back in the first round, then they can still get a starting caliber left tackle and accumulate their picks on Day 2 and Day 3.