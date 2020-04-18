NFL Draft preview: New York Jets have deep class of wide receivers to evaluate

Wide receiver is one of the deepest positions on the board for the 2020 NFL Draft, which is set to begin next Thursday. For the New York Jets, the decision at No. 11 will be whether the wideouts available at the time will be so enticing, that they use the pick there as opposed to an offensive or defensive lineman. There may be so many great options at receiver, that general manager Joe Douglas could take a lineman in the first round and go for a receiver in the second round.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Jets lost their star receiver from 2019 when Robby Anderson signed with the Carolina Panthers where he received a two-year deal worth $20 Million. Douglas opted the same day to sign former Tampa Bay wide receiver Breshad Perriman, hoping that the 26-year-old can improve on last year’s 36 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns. Those were all career highs.

Perriman joins a group of receivers that includes Jamison Crowder and Josh Docton when training camp opens. They also have Quincy Enunwa, but he has been dealing with a neck injury, so his status might be questionable when the team gets back together.

NAMES TO WATCH

Some of the receivers in this draft class will be well on their way to incredible NFL careers. In a quarterback-friendly league, stalwart receivers are such a prize. The Jets have been rumored to be looking at Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 11. Jeudy is a master at separation from a defender and runs extraordinary routes.

Other studs in this draft class are CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma and Henry Ruggs, also from Alabama. (The Tide also has Tua Tagoviola in this class, and they didn’t win the National Championship?) Lamb is considered one of if not the top receivers in this class and has drawn comparisons to DeAndre Hopkins and Devante Adams. Ruggs is probably the fastest receiver of the bunch and only is overshadowed by the presence of Jeudy on the Alabama roster.

If the Jets don’t bite the apple for a wideout in the first round, then the second round options are certainly not slouches. Chase Claypool of Notre Dame is a big receiver who did well at the NFL Combine.

Other options include Justin Jefferson from LSU, Tee Higgins of Clemson, Jalen Reagor from TCU, and Brandon Aiyuk from Arizona State. Jefferson was a steady big-play producer for Joe Burrow and LSU in 2019. Higgins has a size similar to Claypool and is also considered to be a low first-rounder or high second-rounder. Reagor had a brilliant 2019 despite TCU having quarterback issues. He could put up solid NFL numbers with Sam Darnold throwing him the ball. Aiyuk had great Combine after missing the Senior Bowl with a core muscle injury. He has been deemed in great shape, but injury concerns could see his name on the board when the Jets select in the second round.

WHAT THE JETS WILL DO

Clearly, if Lamb, Jeudy, or Ruggs are available when the Jets pick at No. 11, Joe Douglas has to consider the options. The needs at offensive line and the plethora of lineman (see our Offensive Line Preview ) available will most likely lead Joe Douglas in that direction.

The other appealing factor in that decision is the incredible amount of receivers that the Jets might be able to acquire in the second round. That is most likely the way the Jets go unless there is a trade close to or during the draft. If Jamal Adams were to get traded, then the Jets could use an extra pick to secure a wide receiver.

But let’s not dwell on Adams right now. The Jets could easily find a starter in the second or the third round of the draft

One name to watch is the aforementioned Claypool, a big play big size receiver who could be a really nice second-round addition that could compliment the wide receiver group.