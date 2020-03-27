New York Jets NFL Draft Profile: USC tackle Austin Jackson

Austin Jackson could be the future of the New York Jets offensive line, even as the USC tackle hasn’t been strongly linked to the team in recent weeks.

One of the top offensive linemen coming out in April’s NFL Draft, Jackson is probably in that next tier of tackles, who could be a fit for the Jets outside of pick No. 11. At USC, he had 26 starts at left tackle and 40 total appearances over three years.

Should the Jets take a wide receiver, either Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb could be in play in the first round, then the team likely will be hunting for an offensive tackle on Day 2. Or if the Jets should trade back from No. 11 to accumulate more picks, than Jackson could be in player later in the first round or early in the second round.

It doesn’t seem likely, however, that Jackson fall out of the first round.

As such, were the Jets to trade back in the first round he could be a target for general manager Joe Douglas, who has spent the better part of the offseason retooling the offensive line. He’s certainly on the Jets board as SportsIllustrated.com reported that he had a formal meeting with the team at the NFL Combine.

The SI Big Board: Jackson checks in at No. 36.

The lowdown on Jackson: At the Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. He ran a very respectable 5.07 time in the 40 and had 27 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press.

During his two years as a starter at USC, he was a very good left tackle. He has a good base and natural athleticism but will need to improve his technique at the next level.

Where he fits for the Jets: Jackson could be a good fit immediately as a right tackle. The dilemma in that case is what to do with George Fant, signed in free agency from the Seattle Seahawks and penciled in at right tackle. As things stand right now in the draft, the Jets are likely looking for an immediate draft-and-play at left tackle.

Jackson might be a year or two away from starting on the blindside, even as he has shown well at left tackle in college.

The potential is there, though, for Jackson to be a decade-long starter were he taken by the Jets. He moves well and has tremendous footwork. Little things, however, need to be cleared up for him to continue to develop.