NFL Draft profile: Bryce Hall has first round talent on Day 2

During a college football player’s senior year, the hope is that a good prospect evolves into a great prospect. In the case of Bryce Hall, the opposite happened. His 2019 campaign at Virginia was cut short by an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.

It means that a player who could and should be considered among the best cornerbacks in the NFL Draft might fall a bit. For the New York Jets, who need a cornerback, this could be welcome news.

THE LOWDOWN ON BRYCE HALL:

When Bryce Hall was carted off the field last October, it was immediately clear that his collegiate football career had ended at Virginia.

Hall had passed on the 2019 NFL Draft, opting to return to Virginia and be a leader on the Cavaliers. Before the injury, he was a pre-season All-American. His scouting report was stellar: intelligence, ball skills, athleticism, and size. He was considered a team leader in and out of the locker room. According to Pro Football Focus, Hall entered his senior season as the nation’s highest-graded cornerback with an overall grade of 91.2.

A big question mark is whether or not he is recovered now that the draft is approaching.

In mock drafts before the 2019 season, Hall was a projected mid to low first-rounder. In recent mock drafts, he’s been anywhere from the midpoint of the second round to the third round. He has good length and dogged tenacity, a tough press cornerback who doesn’t back down from physical content.

WHERE HE FITS ON THE JETS:

The book on Bryce Hall is that he could evolve into a starter, but his health is the pressing concern. The Jets signed Pierre Desir to a one-year deal so it could be something that Gregg Williams and Adam Gase can work with long term.

The Jets have eight picks coming into the draft. They released prominent cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts. There has been talk that he should see some time at safety as well in the NFL before he emerges as an eventual starter.

Hall could fit in well opposite Pierre Desir, signed in free agency after being released by the Indianapolis Colts. If he is back and fully recovered from his ankle injury, he’s an ideal prototype from what defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wants in a cornerback.

Of course, 20/20 hindsight will likely make Hall wonder what could have been in the NFL had he come out after his junior season. He has the potential to be an impact player and a starting cornerback, perhaps a bit of a steal for some team come Day 2.