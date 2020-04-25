New York Jets land potential steal in the NFL Draft by taking cornerback Bryce Hall

For the third time in the NFL Draft, the New York Jets waited patiently for a player to fall to them. It was Mekhi Becton in the first round then Denzel Mims one round later, both of whom slid down the draft board and right onto the Jets roster. Now, it is cornerback Bryce Hall in the fifth round, a potential third day steal for New York.

The Jets addressed another need on Day 3, taking Hall at No. 158. The Virginia cornerback, who missed much of last year with an ankle injury, has tremendous length at 6’1 and wingspan of 32 ¼ inches. He was a three-year starter for the Cavaliers.

There was talk of Hall being a likely pick in the second round or potentially in the third round. But he continued to fall into Day 3 and eventually, the Jets got a potential steal.

Coming into the draft, the Jets had needs at left tackle, wide receiver and edge rusher, which they had taken care of by the end of the third round. But cornerback, another priority coming into the draft, didn’t come into play until the selection of Hall. In fact, the Jets made three selections in the fourth round, all on the offensive side of the ball including a backup quarterback. In many ways, Hall fell into their laps as one of the better defensive backs left on the draft board on Day 3.

If healthy, Hall is a long, physical and combative defensive back who presses at the line of scrimmage and breaks well to the ball. He is also effective coming off the edge as a rusher.

He does a nice job of trailing his receivers deep down the field, staying stride-for-stride with speedy playmakers and rising well against larger framed targets.

If he is physically recovered from last season’s ankle injury, Hall has the chance to make an impact right away. He will contribute on special teams immediately but there is a very legitimate chance that at some point in his rookie season, he could be starting opposite Pierre Desir on the outside.