NFL Draft: Three picks, three additions to the offense for the New York Jets in the fourth round

The transformation of the offense continued for the New York Jets on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with the team’s three picks in the third round all going on offense.

The Jets made three selections in the fourth round after acquiring two fourth round picks from the New England Patriots in a trade on the second day of the draft. Florida running back Lamical Perine (No. 120), FIU quarterback James Morgan (No. 125) and Charlotte guard Cameron Clark (No. 130) add depth and the ability to make an impact on the offensive side of the ball.

With the first of their three picks in the fourth round, the Jets added an intriguing running back in Perine. A physical, hard runner with good production at Florida, he doesn’t have high-end speed (a 4.62 time in the 40 at the NFL Combine) but he is football quick and is tough to take down.

He is also a solid receiver, giving quarterback Sam Darnold another weapon out of the backfield.

Perine is built well and strong, able to break arm tackles and bounce out into space. He had 677 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns last year, also chipping in 40 receptions for 262 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Their second pick of the third round was a bit of a surprise. In taking Morgan, who had 2,585 yards with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, the Jets add a rookie quarterback to back-up Darnold. Given the team’s need at cornerback and with Virginia’s Bryce Hall and Louisiana Tech’s Amik Robertson still on the board, it was a surprise to see the Jets go with a backup quarterback.

But Morgan comes in and gives the Jets a viable backup quarterback, something that was missing when Darnold went down with an illness early last season and the Jets lost all three games that their franchise quarterback missed.

Then at No. 129, the Jets took Clark, a guard who was picked above several more prominent offensive linemen such Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin). There is a lot to be excited about here in Clarke.

At 6’4 and 308 pounds, Clark has long arms (34 1/8 inches) and a good frame with strength. He is raw but as a developmental guard, he has more upside than some of the more polished interior linemen still on the draft board.