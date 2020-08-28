The New York Jets are Lining Up for a 2021 Free Agent Bonanza

There might be continued growing pains this year but it might be worth it for the New York Jets, who are lining up cap space and draft collateral that should make them major players in free agency next offseason.

The clearing of cap space is a fixation that, might be a bump or bruise along the way in 2020 but could lead to a significantly upgraded team next year.

It is a mentality that also explains why the Jets are pragmatically building their roster and not rushing to sign just anyone available in free agency such as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Logan Ryan or wide receiver Dez Bryant. They want to keep that cap space for next year.

“The Jets are now slated to be among the NFL leaders in 2021 cap space, with a projection of $56.6 million under a $175 million salary cap (the floor agreed upon between the NFLPA and the league),” said Brad Spielberger of OVerTheCap.com and Pro Football Focus.

“The league average projection is just $11.6 million, potentially providing the Jets with a huge advantage in the free agent market.”

This desire to roll over cap space into 2021 might be a shrewd move on the part of general manager Joe Douglas.

Given COVID-19 and the likely loss of revenue this year, the salary cap could well be lowered from the expected number. That means that a number of teams will be impacted by a tighter cap projection.

Some organizations won’t be able to very active in free agency due to their own tight salary cap issues. Others will have to move or cut players to clear cap space. The Jets, holding multiple Day 3 picks, could be in a place to trade for high-end talent as teams look to clear cap space.

It happens every year and the Jets are priming themselves with forward-thinking to be able to react.

This puts the Jets and Douglas in the position to be able to address several pressing needs and take their mid-table team and elevate them into becoming playoff contenders.

The Jets likely enter next offseason still needing to address issues on their offensive line, adding an elite wide receiver and needing both a high-end cornerback and edge rusher in free agency. Not to mention re-signing players like safety Marcus Maye as well as a potential long-term contract for quarterback Sam Darnold.

They do this after signing a solid class of free agents this offseason and with a good draft class.

So while there remains some enticing free agents on the market who would fit specific needs such as Clowney, the Jets are eyeing the 2021 offseason where they will have cap flexibility and other teams might be shut out.