Logan Ryan could be a huge piece of a revamped New York Jets defense

Logan Ryan finds a perfect fit with the New York Jets, the former Rutgers cornerback reportedly a target of a team that desperately needs help in the secondary.

According to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, the 29-year old cornerback has emerged as a player the Jets could be closing in on signing in free agency. The impending capture of Ryan, now less than a week away from the NFL Draft, is the latest addition by general manager Joe Douglas to a backend whose secondary depth was severely tested in 2019 due to injuries and underperformance.

The solid and steady Ryan is set to enter his seventh season in the NFL. He won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, who made him a third round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Last year saw Ryan breakout in the Titans secondary, where he set career-bests in tackles (113), interceptions (4), forced fumbles (4) and quarterback hits (8). He tied his personal best for tackles for a loss (4). Last season was the first time that Ryan has played all 16 games in a season.

His solid display in the secondary was a major reason why the Titans made a run to the AFC Championship Game, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

A solid, physical cornerback, Ryan likes to press and play physically at the line, a trait that makes him an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Gregg Williams system.

He joins two fellow Rutgers alums in the Jets secondary. Cornerback Bless Austin, who had some bright moments in his rookie season as well as safety Anthony Cioffi, signed this offseason after a solid season in the Canadian Football League.

Ryan hails from Voorhees, N.J. He was a former four-star recruit according to Rivals.com, committing to Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, who turned to the program this offseason.