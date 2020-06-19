Reshad Jones might be a fit for the New York Jets

Now that the initial wave of free agency has come and gone, the NFL transaction wire has slowed significantly. There are still many free agents available and for assorted reasons, these players might remain until training camp approaches. Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is one free agent who has ties to New York Jets head coach Adam Gase.

If he is healthy, he could make sense for the Jets.

Name: Reshad Jones, safety

Profile: Jones was drafted by the Dolphins in 2010 in the fifth round. He was a starter for Miami in his second year and remained there as long as he was healthy. He did suffer two debilitating shoulder injuries. In addition, in 2014 he was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. He has denied ever taking a performance-enhancing drug.

In 2017 in Gase’s second season in Miami, Jones made his second career Pro Bowl in a season where he had 122 tackles and two touchdowns.

2019 Stats: Jones played only four games in 2019 before his second shoulder injury led to surgery and the injured reserve. Jones has an $11.5 million salary on the books for 2020, but just $2 million of it was guaranteed.

2019 Salary and Contract: At the time of his release, Jones had two more years left on a five-year, $60 million deal signed in 2017. Jones was reportedly asked to take a pay cut to stay in Miami but balked at the idea.

The Fit: Jones and Cameron Wake were the heart and soul of the Dolphins defense in the last few seasons. Miami head coach Brian Flores said last season that Jones, "is a guy who has shown he can still play in this league.”

The Jets needs at safety are still contingent on a potential trade of Jamal Adams. This is only a fit if Adams is moved, something that is only rumor at this point. Jones is a player who may be forced to take less money based on the fact that he’s still out there and it’s mid-June. The Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be interested in Jones. The Cowboys have also been interested in trading for Adams.

With NFL teams unable to work out players, it’s impossible for Gase and the Jets to see for himself if the player he had in Miami is physically able to handle the role. General manager Joe Douglas would love to know what Reshad Jones has left if he feels trading Adams is best for the franchise.