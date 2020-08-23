Ryan Griffin's Message to the Jets Tight Ends: 'We Need to Stop Relying on Potential'

The return of Ryan Griffin to the practice field over the weekend adds another important piece to the New York Jets offense, especially at a time when they are struggling to find bodies to suit-up.

After receiving ankle surgery last December, it has been a grueling and difficult return back to the field for Griffin, who emerged as a solid tight end for the Jets over the second half of 2019 before an ankle injury cut his season short. Now with a healthy Chris Herndon, Griffin’s return to the field makes the Jets deep at tight end.

Saying “it’s going to be exciting in the tight end room this year,” Griffin acknowledges that the Jets are deep and talented at the position.

“I think we have a lot of talent in the room,” Griffin said Sunday during his virtual press conference.

“I think we need to properly realize the talent that we have, I think coach John Dunn has been doing a great job getting us ready, getting us prepared for Buffalo here. We need to stop relying on potential, go out there and get it done with the group.”

It was an unusual year in the NFL given the cancellation of offseason workouts due to COVID-19. For a player rehabbing from surgery, it was even more complicated.

When the pandemic closed down his gym in Houston and he was unable to rehab, the Jets found a solution.

Griffin received “a whole weight room” from the training staff that was put into his garage so he could pursue his rehab on his own.

Now he returns to the field, hopeful to be able to make an impact like he did a season ago. In 13 games with the Jets, Griffin had 34 catches for 320 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

“I think it’s an everyday battle. I don’t know if I’m ever going to feel like I did before the injury. It’s just one of those things I’ll have to deal with. Other injuries I’ve had before I still deal with,” Griffin said.

“It’s one of those things, it’s a day-to-day process but like I said, the training staff deserves a lot of credit for the handling my surgery, I think had it on December 20th or somewhere around there. Just throughout the whole process with the pandemic going on, they haven’t skipped a bit. We’ve been doing some Zoom calls, trying to get my rehab corrected. I tried to do the best on my own. I think Dave Zuffelato and Nico [Locandro] and all those guys down in the training room deserve a lot of credit.”