Improved New York Jets offensive line is a major reason why Sam Darnold can improve in 2020

Sam Darnold next week will take the field for training camp as a leader of the New York Jets offense, and perhaps the entire team. Darnold can ascend to a new level of quarterback play with a revamped offensive line and some new wide receivers. Former Jets lineman Mike DeVito thinks this is the year the prospect becomes an elite quarterback.

“The quarterback position is only going to be as successful as the guys up front,” DeVito said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated’s ‘Jets Country’ this week. “I think they've done a better job this year in New York of giving him the talent, especially up front, uh, that he needs to, to protect him, to give him time to make decisions.”

In the 13 games that Darnold started in 2019, the Jets went 7-6. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 84.3.

This off-season, the Jets dramatically (and drastically) improved the offensive line. Last season, Darnold was sacked 33 times in 13 games, a number which is not sustainable. This season, the Jets used their first-round draft pick on left tackle Mekhi Becton. They also signed former Denver Broncos center Connor McGovern to take over the middle of the line. Tackle George Fant was brought over via free agency from the Seattle Seahawks and could be the starting at right tackle even though he was signed before Becton was drafted. The Jets also signed Greg Van Roten from the Carolina Panthers wcould battle incumbent Brian Winters at the right guard position. Guard Alex Lewis was also re-signed, bringing back a steady player from last year’s unit.

“He's a leader,” said DeVito. “He's a guy that (players) really like and look up to. (Quarterback) is the pivotal spot and the Jets have it. They just need to surround him with the talent to get it done. I think this year they're better off than they have been in the past.”

Devito came to the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2007 after playing college ball at the University of Maine. He played six seasons for New York from 2007-2012. He later played two seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs before retiring in 2016.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed recently to scrap pre-season games. So the first chance to see Darnold behind this revamped offensive line should be Week 1 at the Buffalo Bills.