New York Jets legend Joe Namath likes Sam Darnold: 'Sam can play. He's growing'

Joe Namath certainly is making his feelings clear, the greatest quarterback in New York Jets franchise history thinks the team has a real gem in Sam Darnold.

Since Namath retired in 1977 (his last game with the Jets was 1976), the franchise has been looking for a permanent answer at quarterback. While there were respites with Vinny Testaverde and Chad Pennington and glimmers of hope from Mark Sanchez as well as Geno Smith, there have been more question marks than hits for this organization under center over the past 44 years.

Now in the past two years, Darnold has grown and showed promise. The Jets moved up in the 2018 NFL Draft to take Darnold third overall.

Now in 2020, with a second year (and full offseason) in head coach Adam Gase’s offense as well as a rebuilt offensive line via general manager Joe Douglas this offseason, more will clearly be expected of Darnold. He will need to take another step forward, with Namath thinking that the progression is coming along.

“Sam can play. He’s growing, he’s going to improve, he’s going to get better, but like most things in life, it’s a team game. He’ll step up. I believe he’s going to get better, but he needs the teammates also, and they’re improving,” Namath said a couple days ago on NBC Sports Network. “Douglas has done a great job bringing in some new players.”

Namath’s comments were told to Mike Tirico on NBCSN’s ‘Lunch Talk Live’ program.

Last season, Darnold showed a significant uptick in passing yards, yards per completion, completion percentage and bettered his touchdown to interception ratio. All numbers that individually or corporately point towards progress and development.

What makes Darnold’s numbers even more encouraging is the combination of growth and maturity with results.

After a difficult start to 2019 that included a diagnosis of mononucleosis that caused him to miss three games, Darnold also endured a rough stretch of performances as the Jets started the year 1-7. He rebounded well in the second half of the season.

Darnold cut back on turnovers, got more comfortable in the pocket and the Jets finished the second half of the season going 6-2. It wasn’t a perfect stretch by any means for Darnold, who was poor in a loss at the then winless Cincinnati Bengals and had some difficult moments in the loss at the Baltimore Ravens and even in Week 17’s win at the Buffalo Bills.

But he showed progress in the offense, a better understanding of ball security and the ability to bounce back after a disastrous start to the year. All traits that show a quarterback on the rise.

And now he has a fan in Namath. Not a bad start to his third season in the league, is it?