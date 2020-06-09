Report: Sam Darnold, New York Jets wide receivers meeting up to workout

While many fans stuck at home during this quarantine have been watching old sporting events, a few old movies, and rearranging their sock drawer, New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been working out and working hard while the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented him from coming to Florham Park.

The New York Daily News reported that Darnold is planning to fly to Miami, Florida to work out with Jets receivers Jamison Crowder, free-agent acquisition Breshad Perriman and second-round 2020 NFL Draft pick Denzel Mims.

The report indicated that the whole gathering was orchestrated by Darnold. The third-year quarterback has asserted himself this season to become more of a leader on this squad. Darnold wants to develop a sync with the receivers he will be throwing the ball to when the NFL season gets underway.

According to the Daily News, the workouts are planned for just three days in South Florida. The Jets virtual offseason program ends this week, and barring any unforeseen changes from the NFL, they won’t get together until the start of training camp, which is currently slated for late July. The Jets as well as all the NFL teams are following the guidelines set forth by the NFL in reaction to the reopening of facilities at different places all over the country.

The COVID-19 impact on the NFL has closed all team facilities and forced coaches and general managers to work from home. Jets' general manager Joe Douglas has made all of his free-agent moves via the internet and the 2020 NFL Draft was held “virtually” as well.

Darnold was quarantined in California, where he was working on his game with instructor Jordan Palmer. It was reported that the Jets third-year signal-caller worked out with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Washington quarterback Kyle Allen while they honed their respective games.

Last month, Darnold spoke with reporters and talked about stepping up in his upcoming third NFL season.

“As I grow and mature and continue to be the quarterback of this organization,” Darnold told reporters. “I’m just going to continue to mold into the leader that I’m going to become.”

Perriman signed with the Jets hours after it was announced that Robby Anderson had signed with the Carolina Panthers. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout signed a one-year deal worth $8 million, $6 million of which is guaranteed.

Crowder lead the Jets in 2019 in total yards (833) and was tied with Anderson for the team lead in touchdown receptions with six. He is the Jets longest-tenured receiver.

Mims is a speed demon whom the Jets selected No. 59 overall in the second round. He had a strong senior season at Baylor and will challenge Crowder and Perriman for playing time once this season gets underway.

Darnold certainly improved from rookie year to last season. He is looking to make a strong leap forward in his third season. Getting a head start on a workout with your top three receivers is certainly an efficient way to maximize this downtime.