Exclusive: New York Jets fan Jay Mohr's seven round NFL mock draft

Move over Joe Douglas. Jay Mohr wants a chance to rebuild the New York Jets through the NFL Draft.

With the draft a little less than a month away, the Jets rebuild can certainly be accelerated if Douglas, in his first full offseason with the Jets, hits a couple of home runs with rookies who can step in and contribute right away. The start to free agency has been solid for Douglas, who has done a nice job of rebuilding the offensive line but still goes into the draft with a need at left tackle.

Other areas that need to be addressed include cornerback, wide receiver and edge rusher.

In steps the talented Mohr, one of the funniest men in Hollywood. A life-long Jets fan, Mohr was born in Verona, N.J. and has a passion for the NFL Draft to going along with bleeding green.

An actor and comedian with dozens of movies to his resume, the man considered to be one of the funniest stand-ups of his generation (if not the funniest) took a crack at a seven-round mock draft of the Jets. This was conducted following the completion of the first week of free agency.

While Larry David has infamously become a bit of a celebrity draft guru concerning the Jets (he claims to have lobbied former Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan to select Lamar Jackson), Mohr goes in-depth here. He likes the draft, in particular he said with how he helps the line, the back end and finds value on Day 3 in adding some talent at wide receiver.

Jay Mohr’s Seven Round New York Jets Mock NFL Draft

First round:

No. 11. Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Second round:

No. 48. A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson)

Third round:

No. 68. Damon Arnette, CB (Ohio State)

No. 79. Bryan Edwards, WR (South Carolina)

Fourth round:

No. 120. Solomon Kindley, G (Georgia)

Fifth round:

No. 158. Quintez Cephus, WR (Wisconsin)

Sixth round:

191. Dalton Keene, TE (Virginia Tech)

Sixth round:

211. Reggie Corbin, RB (Illinois)

“If offensive tackle is one of your team's needs it's the need,” Mohr told SportsIllustrated.com.

“You can't hide needing one. You can't slide offensive tackle down the batting order. The pick was Thomas because the other tackles on the board were right tackles.”

Mohr’s draft is intriguing.

The selection of Thomas certainly makes sense and finishes the rebuilding of the Jets offensive line started by Douglas this offseason.

But on Day 2, Mohr goes a bit unconventional and breaks the norm of nearly every mock draft. Conventional wisdom seems to hold that the Jets, should they go offensive line in the first round, will need to go with a wide receiver, in all likelihood in the second round. K.J. Hamler out of Penn State is a popular pick in the second round for the Jets.

Now in his mock, Mohr takes two top-ranked cornerbacks at the start of Day 2. It would be an intriguing secondary alongside safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as well as free agent signing Pierre Desir. Cornerback depth and talent wouldn’t be a pressing issue in this scenario.

Mohr does address wide receiver with his final pick of Day 2 and again later in the draft. He was eyeing Michigan center Cesar Ruiz in the second round, but the offensive lineman was off the draft board by then.

“A.J. Terrell was my second round pick because the cornerbacks really drop off after second round,” Mohr said. “I got lucky with the Ohio State corner in the third.”

