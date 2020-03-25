That was easy: New York Jets replace Robby Anderson with playmaker Breshad Perriman

The New York Jets just lost out on Robby Anderson. They may have just upgraded, however, in signing Breshad Perriman.

Just hours after seeing Anderson leaves the team on a free agent deal with the Carolina Panthers, the Jets went after and got arguably the best remaining wide receiver in free agency. Much like their other signings to date, the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas patiently waited out the market and signed a player perhaps under the radar but has shown an upward trajectory.

In 2019, Perriman posted career-high numbers for receptions (36), receiving yards (645), touchdowns (6), receiving yards per game (46.1) last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Perriman turns 27-years old this September. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who broke the story, reports that Perriman signed a one-year deal for $8 million.

He was a former first round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015.

Tuesday’s news that Anderson was heading off to the Panthers was the first real gut-punch of free agency for the Jets, who have had a very solid start to the offseason with a number of signings that bolster the offensive line and their secondary. But losing Anderson to the Panthers, especially on a two-year, $20 million deal that was reportedly in their wheelhouse to re-sign the player, hurts a bit.

Anderson, while struggling with drops and the notion that he was a one-trick wide receiver capable of only go-routes, was still a big part of the offense last year. He was second on the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and third in receptions.

More than anything though, he was a big play spark who could stretch the field with his speed. An undrafted rookie free agent signed in 2016 out of Temple, Anderson grew into a solid target with the Jets.

Now in Carolina, he is reunited with Matt Rhule, his former head coach at Temple for two years. Rhule was able to get the best out of Anderson at the college level by getting his wide receiver into space and into the open field.

That was Anderson’s specialty with the Jets and it made him an explosive playmaker when they were able to get him the ball during his four years at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets will be asking the same of Perriman, who has speed and the ability to stretch the field. While the signing of Perriman bolsters their wide receivers room, the Jets likely will still invest in a target come Day 2 of the NFL Draft.