Joe Douglas is at it again as the New York Jets sign another offensive lineman in Josh Andrews

Joe Douglas couldn’t go too long without signing another offensive lineman. The New York Jets general manager adding to his line’s depth and competition by adding guard Josh Andrews.

In Andrews, the Jets are getting an athletic guard with plenty of experience. He will be expected to push current right guard Brian Winters, who projects to be the Week 1 starter.

Andrews, however, isn’t the most experienced of options. Last year, he played in 61 snaps for the Colts, by far the most of his career. He has 98 snaps as he enters his seventh season in the NFL.

Douglas is familiar with Andrews, having been Vice President of Player Personnel when the guard was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Andrews spent his first four years in the NFL, beginning in 2014, with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent. In 2018, he returned again for a brief stint on their practice squad.

The signing of Andrews represents the fourth offensive lineman signed by Douglas since the start of the legal tampering period on Monday and free agency’s official opening this Wednesday. Three of those signings have been from outside the building in tackle George Fant (Seattle Seahawks), center Connor McGovern and now Andrews. Guard Alex Lewis, picked up by the Jets last year in a trade, was re-signed by the Jets midweek.

The addition of Andrews makes sense for both the player and the team. Andrews joins an offensive line that had depth issues and struggled last year. Under Douglas, the line is currently going through and offseason makeover that likely will see them add at least one more player, a tackle, either in free agency or the draft.

And the Jets as a line get quality depth in Andrews as well as a player who can challenge at either guard position. Overall, it is a solid signing to boost a line that was among the worst in the NFL last year.