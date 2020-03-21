JetsCountry
Report: Greg van Roten signs with the New York Jets as offensive line overhaul continues

Kristian Dyer

A  busy Saturday continued for the New York Jets, who signed another offensive lineman. Guard Greg van Roten has signed a contract with the Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. 

The revamping of the offensive line takes another twist with the addition of van Roten. A bit of a journeyman, van Routen comes to the Jets after being a regular starter the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He brings upside and growth, having become a solid and experienced guard during his past two years in Carolina. 

Last season, he was limited to 11 games – all starts – and played in 705 snaps on offense. In 2018, he had his most active season in the league, with 16 starts with 1,058 snaps played on offense. 

The 30-year old, after a slow start to his NFL career where he was cut by the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars – not to mention a stint in the Canadian Football League – has become a solid and reliable guard. 

His signing is part of a complete revamping of the offensive line by general manager Joe Douglas. Earlier this week, the Jets signed tackle George Fant an (Seattle Seahawks) and then added center Connor McGovern (Denver Broncos). The Jets also re-signed guard Alex Lewis, who was acquired last year in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens. 

On Saturday, the Jets signed guard Josh Andrews, a depth signing who played last for the Indianapolis Colts. 

Coming into the offseason, the offensive line was a major concern for the Jets. One of the worst units in the NFL, the Jets have revamped the line with under-the-radar signings, forgoing big names and expensive signings. 

The addition of van Routen adds more depth and starting caliber talent to the Jets. 

It does create an interesting dilemma for the Jets as right guard Brian Winters, thought to be safe heading into the offseason, might now be a candidate to be released.

