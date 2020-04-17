Source: New York Jets, NFL Draft prospect Tee Higgins have video meeting

Tee Higgins is likely going to be off the draft board by the end of the first round, the Clemson wide receiver a rare blend of size and speed. For the New York Jets, picking at No. 11 in the NFL Draft, Higgins might not be a fit at that point in the first round.

That, however, isn’t stopping the Jets from doing their due diligence on the wide receiver.

Higgins has had a video interview with the Jets, a source tells SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country.’ Because of the COVID-19 virus, teams are unable to host players for formal ’30 visits’ at the team facility. This also rings true for the local pro day events most teams host at their facilities prior to the draft.

The Jets at No. 11 could be in a position to grab one of the top offensive tackles in the draft, an area of obvious need. They also could potentially draft one of the consensus top wide receivers such as Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) or CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma). Were the Jets to trade back in the first round, however, Higgins is an enticing prospect.

Wide receiver, especially after the loss of Robby Anderson this offseason, is an area of need for the Jets. The Jets could use someone who can stretch the field, which Higgins can certainly do. But Higgins is also able to go over the middle and be a possession top wide receiver, using his frame to box-out defensive backs.

Last year as a junior at Clemson, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns.