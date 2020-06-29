Jordan Reed could extend his career with the New York Jets

While the Jamal Adams saga dominates the headlines, the New York Jets are hopefully focusing on the continued improvement of the team as training camp is set to open in a month. While offensive line, wide receiver, and defensive secondary have been top priorities, the Jets could use an added weapon at tight end. Enter Jordan Reed.

Depth at tight end is important. At the right price, Reed could add a strong presence at the position.

Name: Jordan Reed, tight end

Profile: Reed has spent his entire career with Washington’s NFL team after being drafted in the third round in the 2013 NFL Draft. He ascended to being one of the top tight ends in 2015 and 2016 but has been hampered by injuries since. His best performances came in 2015 , catching 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. All those numbers are career highs. In 2016, he was solid again and made his lone career Pro Bowl.

Soon after the Pro Bowl, he signed a five-year contract extension, and things were looking up. Then he suffered another concussion in 2016. That was followed by the next three seasons ending with Reed on injured reserve with respective injuries.

From 2016 to 2018, he averaged ‘only’ 49 catches per season with a combined 10 touchdowns. He has 329 career receptions with 24 touchdowns.

2019 Stats: During Washington’s third preseason game, Reed suffered a concussion when he was leveled by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal. He was placed on injured reserve after the fifth week of the season.

2019 Salary and Contract: Reed signed a five-year contract extension with Washington back in 2016. The contract was worth $50 million, with $22 million guaranteed. After finishing the last three seasons on Injured Reserve, he was released in February of this year. Washington didn’t reach an injury settlement when they released him, because the injury was from 2019 and he was paid. If he chooses not to play again or simply can’t play do to the head injury, he could receive extended injury protection.

The Fit: The lifespan of an NFL career is short, but in the case of Jordan Reed, it may be the end of the road despite being only 29-years old. Reed has suffered seven concussions that have been reported in both his college and pro careers. That number is staggering. When he was released by Washington back in February, he was reportedly still in concussion protocol, six months after the helmet-to-helmet his with Keanu Neal.

Reed visited with the Seattle Seahawks in March which was an indication that he wanted to continue his career. Since then, there haven’t been any other reported visits. While his history of concussions and other injuries is worrisome, the prevailing thought is that a soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end should at least be able to find an opportunity to compete for a role.

This isn’t a big expense for Jets general manager Joe Douglas. This could be an easy invite to camp. The Jets could use depth at the position. Chris Herndon comes into camp as the starter but is coming off a rib injury. Ryan Griffin is coming off an ankle injury but was a revelation last year.

It’s no secret that Reed has battled a lot in his career. It's admirable for him to want to continue to play, and the Jets might be able to give him an opportunity to make an impact.