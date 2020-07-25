It was the right move, the New York Jets trading Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks. It surely wasn’t easy to trade the team’s best player, a truly generational talent at his position. And yet, general manager Joe Douglas again showed a willingness to defy conventional wisdom. After a decade without the postseason, trading Adams is the type of bold move and conviction this Jets team needs to become relevant again.

At the end of the day, the Jets were left with no alternative but to move on from Adams for the simple reason that he showed through his discontent that he is not a building block for this franchise moving forward. In trading his one and only star, Douglas added the pieces that can be a building block to turn the Same Old Jets into something new and exciting. It can be what the Herschel Walker trade was for the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, providing the foundation for a team that would go on to win three Super Bowls in four years during the mid-1990s.

For the better part of the month, Adams had groused, first subtly leaking to the media that he wanted a trade and then very publicly upping the volume on his demands. It culminated this past week in taking shots at Woody Johnson over allegations and then, finally on Friday in a story where he trashed the Jets organization and in particular head coach Adam Gase. Going after the man who bought the team in 2000 in Johnson and then the head coach is a sure ticket out of town. Adams got what he wanted.

Turns out the Jets the pragmatic Douglas did too.

Keep in mind that Douglas is a disciple of Ozzie Newsome, the Baltimore Ravens general manager who built his team through the NFL Draft. Twice this past April, Douglas moved back in the draft so that the Jets could obtain more capital for their rebuild. Now in trading Adams, a brewing locker room controversy, he was able to eliminate a possible distraction throughout the season while adding more pieces to build (and rebuild) through the draft.

And for the Jets, looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, it doesn’t matter the level of the star quality – and don’t get it twisted but Adams is a legitimate star and talent – but the Jets simply can’t abide this type of behavior in their locker room. Douglas has now set a tone for what this organization will look and how it will be built. Get on board or get shipped out.

Simply, if the Jets were going to move forward, they had to move Adams. And in getting a first round pick in 2021 and in 2023 as well as a second round pick sandwiched in between as well as a starting caliber safety, the Jets cleaned up.

Will the Jets get a player the caliber of Adams with the Seahawks first round pick next year, a selection that likely will be late in the first round for a team that is perennially in the playoffs? Probably not. But the Jets did end up adding some flexibility. And as trader Joe (Douglas) showed in the last NFL Draft, he is not afraid to move around the draft board to accumulate assets.

For a team that needs help on both sides of the ball, adding two more first round picks over the next three years is monumental. And while Adams isn’t just any player, the chance of retaining him was always going to be limited and costly.

Making a safety the top-paid player on the team, which is what Adams likely would have needed in order to set aside his gripe, is a risky proposition. Especially for a Jets team in need of so much right now.

As last year’s 1-7 start showed, the Jets do need help and can withstand an infusion of talent at nearly every position group. The money saved on Adams can go towards retaining Marcus Maye, who has been solid the past three years as well as upgrading next offseason in free agency.

That money saved can be the difference between a Tier II offensive lineman and a Pro Bowl caliber tackle. A solid running back and one that can make defenders miss and break open players. Adams is special but the Jets now have both cap flexibility that won’t be tied up in a safety as well as three high draft picks over as many years.

This type of moves from Douglas takes guts. But like the Cowboys did in 1989 with Walker, it can pay dividends. It likely means that the Jets rebuild extends for another season or two. But if the Jets can add quality starters with this new accrual of draft collateral, then it could be the push over the top that this rebuilding team needs.