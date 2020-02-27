The Ultimate Jets Mock Draft: Former Players, Scouts & Fans Pick The NFL Draft's Fourth Round

Balance, seems to be the prevailing theme of ‘The Ultimate Jets Mock Draft.’ An emphasis on the offensive line and at wide receiver prevailed during the first two rounds.

Now in rounds three and four, our panel has decided to fill other holes on the roster.

The Ultimate Jets Mock Draft: Former Players, Scouts & Fans Go Seven Rounds

Each day, a new round will be unveiled. The first three rounds – four picks in total - are down and completed. Today is the fourth round and it is unpredictable.

The panel includes:

‘Fireman Ed’ – The ultimate Jets fan, the man who made famous the team’s iconic chant brings his passion to the war room. He wants to upgrade the offensive line in a major way.

Daniel Kelly - A former pro scout who spent four years with the Jets. Kelly (on Twitter @danielkellybook) has authored the book Whatever It Takes, the true story of a fan making it into the NFL.

Junior Aumavae – A former NFL nose tackle who spent the 2013 season with the Jets. He is the owner of Elite Athletic Trend and is also the NFLPA Vice President-Indianapolis Chapter.

‘DJ Chef’- Celebrity chef Marc Weiss is a regular on the Jets tailgate scene as well as the Food Network. He is the DJ and chef for the Marty Lyons and the Victor Green Foundations as well as the Jetman Tailgate in lot L2. He also is the host of Jets Army TV.

Jamal Westerman – Former NFL defensive end played four years with the New York Jets. A standout at Rutgers, he continues to be involved with the program including in a media capacity.

Bob Wischusen – The voice of the New York Jets on ESPN Radio, Wischusen is also known for his national work covering college basketball and college football.

Alecko Eskandarian – A lifelong Jets fan, Eskandarian is a former star forward in MLS who also played for the United States national team and the Olympic team. He currently works in the MLS league office.

Fourth Round Pick No. 110 –

‘Fireman Ed’ –

Current pick No. 110: A.J. Green, CB (Oklahoma State)

Why this pick: “Tall and long-armed cornerback.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Matt Hennessy, G/C (Temple); Van Jefferson, WR (Florida); Khalid Kareem, DE (Notre Dame)

Daniel Kelly –

Current pick No. 110: Logan Wilson, ILB (Wyoming)

Why this pick: “Athletic, smaller school guy who just might drop because of that. Looks the part. Gregg Williams will fall in love with him during camp. Needs to be more stout at the point, but can blitz, cover, run around and tackle.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Jaylon Johnson, CB (Utah); Jordan Brooks, ILB (Texas Tech); 79: Colton McKivitz, RT (West Virginia)

Junior Aumavae:

Current pick No. 110: Levonta Taylor, CB (Florida State)

Why this pick: “Jets would love to have another corner that can contribute on third downs. By drafting a corner that will step up in big time game situation on third downs will make that Jets defensive front seven that much more intimidating.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Darrell Taylor, DE (Tennessee); Zack Moss, RB (Utah)

‘DJ Chef’ -

Current pick No. 110: Shane Lemieux, G (Oregon)

Why this pick: “Best offensive lineman left on the board. Nice size. Looks like a mean scary dude – just how I like my offensive linemen. Sign me up.”

Previous picks: A.J. Epensa, DE (Iowa); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Shane Lemieux, G (Oregon); Bryce Hall, CB (Virginia)

Jamal Westerman –

Current pick No. 110: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE (Missouri)

Why the pick: “When he learns the nuances of the game, the two tight end package can be scary with Ryan Griffin.”

Previous picks: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma); Curtis Weaver, DE/OLB (Boise State); Tony Pride, Jr., CB (Notre Dame); Trey Adams, LT (Washington)

Bob Wischusen –

Current pick No. 110: Alex Highsmith, DE (Charlotte)

Why this pick: “Small school edge rushers can be boom or bust, but he’s got tremendous upside.”

Previous picks: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson); Saahdiq Charles, OT (LSU)

Alecko Eskandarian –

Current pick No. 110: Lamar Jackson, CB (Nebraska)

Why this pick: “Length at cornerback is always nice! Tired of watching mediocre opposing quarterbacks lob passes in the air and our cornerbackss losing jump balls so hopefully Jackson can help out in that regard!”

Previous picks: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa); Tee Higgins, WR (Clemson); Darrell Taylor, EDGE (Tennessee); J.K. Dobbins, RB (Ohio State)