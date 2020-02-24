The Ultimate Jets Mock Draft: Former Players, Scouts & Fans Go Seven Rounds

This might be the most unconventional mock drafts out there. What happens when former players, scouts and celebrity fans get asked to do a full, seven-round mock draft?

You are about to find out.

This isn’t an “insider” draft. This is a mock draft by those who have played the game, scouted the game and cheer this team on. A panel of judges, representing all aspects of this team, have been asked their picks for the NFL Draft.

Their passion for the game is unquestioned, as is their insight and knowledge.

Each day, a new round will be unveiled.

The panel includes:

‘Fireman Ed’ – The ultimate Jets fan, the man who made famous the team’s iconic chant brings his passion to the war room. He wants to upgrade the offensive line in a major way.

Daniel Kelly - A former pro scout who spent four years with the Jets. Kelly (on Twitter @danielkellybook) has authored the book Whatever It Takes, the true story of a fan making it into the NFL.

Junior Aumavae – A former NFL nose tackle who spent the 2013 season with the Jets. He is the owner of Elite Athletic Trend and is also the NFLPA Vice President-Indianapolis Chapter.

‘DJ Chef’- Celebrity chef Marc Weiss is a regular on the Jets tailgate scene as well as the Food Network. He is the DJ and chef for the Marty Lyons and the Victor Green Foundations as well as the Jetman Tailgate in lot L2. He also is the host of Jets Army TV.

Jamal Westerman – Former NFL defensive end played four years with the New York Jets. A standout at Rutgers, he continues to be involved with the program including in a media capacity.

Bob Wischusen – The voice of the New York Jets on ESPN Radio, Wischusen is also known for his national work covering college basketball and college football.

Alecko Eskandarian – A lifelong Jets fan, Eskandarian is a former star forward in MLS who also played for the United States national team and the Olympic team. He currently works in the MLS league office.

First Round Pick No. 11 –

‘Fireman Ed’ –

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Why the pick: “Sam’s left tackle for the next decade.”

Daniel Kelly –

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Why the pick: “A legit blindside body guard for Darnold is a must. Don't come home from the grocery store without this guy. Athletic, smart, an easy mover who can slide out. Barring Becton dropping or trading up, send in the card.”

Junior Aumavae-

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Why the pick: “The Jets need to fill big holes on the offensive line to ensure that their young quarter back isn’t always looking over his shoulder every play. Historically the Jets are better when their offensive line is great. I’d hate to read another Andrew Luck retirement story due to injuries and being too late at providing elite protection upfront.”

‘DJ Chef’ -

A.J. Epenesa, DE (Iowa)

Why the pick: “We need pressure on opposing quarterbacks! Hope A.J. will lead the charge in bringing the fear back in the Jets defense.”

Jamal Westerman –

CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma)

Why the pick: “A threat to score at every level of the field. Another elite weapon for Darnold.”

Bob Wischusen –

Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia)

Why the pick: “He was the best offensive tackle I saw in person this past season.”

Alecko Eskandarian –

Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa)

Why the pick: “If you watched any Jets games last year, it was painfully obvious that we needed help on the line. Would be nice to allow Sam Darnold and Le’Veon Bell more than half a second to find an open receiver or gap.”

Coming Tuesday: Complete Second Round!