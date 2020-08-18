Even with injuries, New York Jets confident that depth at wide receiver can emerge

While the New York Jets were out adding a couple of quality pieces at wide receiver in the form of former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan, last year’s leading Jamison Crowder is confident this new receiving corps can do some serious damage.

“We've got size, we've got speed,” Crowder told reporters on a virtual conference call this past Sunday. "I think the receiving corps has a lot of unique traits," he said. "We have size, speed, big receivers. I think it's going to be fun to go out there and compete with those guys during practice. Once we get started playing. I'm just looking forward to getting better each and every day with those guys and learning the guys, building that chemistry amongst the group."

Crowder connected last year for 78 catches (team-leading), 833 yards, and six touchdowns last season.

“I'm not going to say I’m the top dog, I just know my role, you know, I just want to be a valuable option for Sam in the slot,” Crowder said. “We have a lot of different talents, a lot of different skill sets in the receiving room this year. And then I think the major X-Factor in my option is having Chris Herndon back. Having the tight end back. I just want to make plays.”

Herndon missed most of last season but in 2018 Herndon had 39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2018.

Jets head coach Adam Gase dismissed the notion that Herndon could see time at wide receiver, even given the Jets recent rash of injuries at wide receiver.

Crowder compared Herndon to his former teammate at the Washington Football Team, Jordan Reed.

“I've only seen him play nine plays in a game,” Gase said Sunday on a separate Zoom call. “I'm going to let him play tight end. I mean, we got enough wide receivers, so I wouldn't even think to do that.”

Crowder also made a point to say that quarterback Sam Darnold looks more confident and in charge. Darnold dazzled in the indoor practice Sunday, the highlight being when he reportedly hit newcomer Breshad Perriman for a deep throw over newly-acquired safety Bradley McDougald. Those are the only highlights the Jets can have until the regular season begins.

Still, the Jets are preparing and trying to overcome the lack of preseason competition against other teams while blending together a receiving corps that is already a bit dinged up.

"Guys have to get into the playbook and study as much as we can to try to translate what we learned in the virtual meetings and take it to the field," Crowder said. "That's just being a professional, so I wouldn't say I'm concerned. That's something everybody is dealing with right now. We just have to do what we can given the circumstance and prepare as well as we can."