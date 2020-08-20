Yannick Ngakoue...should the New York Jets be interested?

Should the New York Jets be interested in Yannick Ngakoue? Absolutely says former Jets offensive lineman Damien Woody.

Now an analyst with ESPN, Woody spent 12 years in the NFL, the last three of which were with the Jets. He made the Pro Bowl once in 2002 and won two Super Bowls while with the New England Patriots.

He said that a trade for Ngakoue could solve a lot of the Jets issues on defense.

“They need talent in the front seven and are suspect at corner. [You] get a young pass rusher to help the secondary. They’re not paying anyone right now and they have draft capital,” Woody told SI.

“He’s a rental, which is worrisome, but you didn’t part with one of your first round picks if it’s just a second.”

The problem with the Jets defense, even under a talented coordinator such as Gregg Williams, is that it is lacking star power.

Three weeks ago, the Jets traded safety Jamal Adams, who was named an All-Pro last year and was the team’s only Pro Bowl player. Linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out last week, and while he barely played last year, he was the Jets only other All-Pro player on defense. Losing both Adams and Mosley is not something that the Jets defense can’t overcome, but it is certainly something that hurts their playmaker ability on defense.

And while Ngakoue had a down 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, his eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits would have led the Jets in both categories.

The Jets do need a pass rusher, a position that if filled could help nose tackle Quinnen Williams be more effective. And it the asking price is indeed a second round pick, it could be a good deal for the Jets.

Ngakoue is in the final year of his rookie contract and the Jets, with some decent salary cap space next year, could potentially sign the 2017 Pro Bowl defensive end to a long-term deal next offseason.