Source: Odell Beckham Could Want A Big Apple Return...With The New York Jets

Odell Beckham could be coming back to New York, it just may not be with the team that drafted him five years ago…and then traded him away.

Amid speculation and rumor that the game’s most talented wide receiver might be the center of an offseason trade from the Cleveland Browns, it might be the New York Jets and not the New York Giants that could be a destination for Beckham . An NFL source told SportsIllustrated.com that if Beckham is traded, he would view the Jets as an ideal landing spot.

The league source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that if Beckham is moved by the Browns after just a single season in Cleveland, that the Jets could be a possible team for him. The source also said that it is his understanding that Beckham isn’t actively seeking a move from Cleveland, just simply that a return to New York could be welcomed by the star.

In that assessment, the source said that the Jets have a young quarterback in Sam Darnold who “is viewed as having taken a step forward this year.” They also have the cap space to add Beckham’s contract, the need at wide receiver and the desire to add a star on offenseIn addition, the source said that “Odell would welcome a return to New York.”

That isn’t to say that the Jets would necessarily want Beckham let alone give up the assets needed to land one of the league’s top wide receivers. But there could certainly be an appeal for the Jets. And it certainly may not be the case that the Browns are seriously shopping Beckham, but a reunion between the star player and New York is intriguing.

Especially since this New York team could a player of his caliber.

Last year was a down year for Beckham, his first in Cleveland. Battling injuries, Beckham still managed 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. The Jets leading receiver a year ago was Jamison Crowder, with 833 yards on 78 receptions.

The Jets will likely need to add a wide receiver, especially should Robby Anderson bolt in free agency. The team’s second leading wide receiver in 2019, Anderson is an unrestricted free agent and is likely to reach the open market.

Should Anderson leave, the Jets will likely need to add a wide receiver in free agency and also via the NFL Draft.

A player like Beckham could transform the Jets offense, especially if he is healthy. The Jets lack a true playmaker on offense and Beckham would add the ability to break and make plays.

In addition, his star power would be welcome on a team that isn’t necessarily packed with big draws at the turnstile.