Robby Anderson Limited In Practice For Jets But Likely Good To Go On Sunday

Heading into Week 17, the New York Jets will have a relatively healthy team for this Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.

On Thursday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said that guard Tom Compton, guard Alex Lewis and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas would not practice. Other than that, there is some optimism about the rest of the team rounding out in to health.

For this late in the season, it is a remarkably healthy locker room among those players available.

“We'll kind of see tomorrow, how those guys are feeling, see if we can get them out at practice at all. It's just kind of up in the air right now. [Kelvin] Beachum, Henry [Anderson], Robby [Anderson will be limited,” Gase told reporters at the team’s facility on Thursday.

“Robby just has some leg tightness, so we’re just trying to be smart with that. But, everyone else, should be pretty good to go.”

The good news is that Anderson should be healthy. The Jets leading wide receiver this year, Anderson missed time last week in practice due to illness. He returned after one missed practice and played on Sunday.

Anderson had one of the biggest plays in the Jets 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday, his 23-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter was the Jets only touchdown of the game.

When asked, Gase said there is no reason to be concerned about Anderson this week and that Thursday’s limited practice was just to ensure the health of his player.

“We’re just trying to make sure that he feels good going into Sunday,” Gase said.

The complete injury update provided by the Jets on Thursday afternoon: