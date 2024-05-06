Robert Saleh Gives Encouraging Update on New York Jets' Plan for Rodgers
The New York Jets will go as far as their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers takes them.
That's why they went out and acquired him last offseason with the hope that he would elevate their offense to the point of being contenders in their division and the league overall.
Unfortunately, the Jets had to wait another agonizing year to see what he could do in their uniform after he tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of the season.
Now, with him fully expected to recover, there are once again massive expectations placed upon him and this team.
What things might look like is unknown as they really haven't had an opportunity to see what he could do in this offense, but it seems like he'll fully be able to get acclimated this offseason in preperation for the upcoming year.
Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters they expect him to have no restrictions when OTA practices begin.
"I know he's had a couple of prior engagements that he's had to take care of, but he's here, he's working. The guy can still sling it. Obviously, he's still working through his rehab, but no issues on the trajectory of which he's going," he said according to John Pullano.
Phase Three of offseason programming consists of non-contact 11-on-11 drills which they expect him to participate in.
This is a great sign for the Jets after he was seen working with Garrett Wilson at different times in their facility, throwing the ball and putting weight on his surgically repaired leg.
With newcomers Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley added to the wide receiver room, it will be imperative that everyone gets familiar with each other so that this offense can hit the ground running on Week 1.