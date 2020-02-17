NFL Scouting Executive: Tristan Wirfs Instantly Upgrades The New York Jets Line

Offensive line is certainly all the buzz around the New York Jets this offseason as the unit will surely need to be re-built. In what is general manager Joe Douglas’ first full offseason with the team, it is clear that the Jets need to upgrade one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines.

Some big help might be there for them in the first round.

There are five tackles who could be available for the Jets at No. 11, ranging from Alabama’s Jedrick Wills to Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs (who also projects at guard). Almost any of the players slotted to go to the Jets in the first round could upgrade the offensive line significantly.

One player in particular, an NFL executive tells SportsIllustrated.com, would be ideal for the Jets in the first round. The executive, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he can’t publicly talk about NFL Draft prospects, said that the Iowa offensive lineman helps the Jets immediately.

“I love Wirfs, to me, he can help the Jets. He’s probably a right tackle now and for the immediate future. But depending on what they do in free agency, he could be a good guard for them,” the executive said.

“He’s big, powerful. Thick, real thick. He has good hips and gets downfield well. Drives well. He has a tendency to disengage early on certain plays. Footwork can be a bit choppy at times. Sometimes swats away when he should finish engagement.

“But he’s a starting right tackle in the NFL, someone you can build a line around for the next decade. There is some division on if he is better on the right side or the left. Either way, if he is there for the Jets [at No. 11] he should be the pick. I like his total skill set. In my eyes, he’s comfortable in pass protection and the run game. He’s a throwback. He’s truly a well-rounded tackle.”

The executive works in college scouting for a number of year including as a scout.

Wirfs started the better part of his three years at Iowa, including as a true freshman where by midseason he had locked down the right tackle job. He was named the Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year in the Big Ten.

“He can play guard potentially too and be dominant there. So if the Jets lock down a right tackle in free agency, then he could play there,” the executive said.

“But to me, he’s a right tackle. He’s just too good. He instantly upgrades the line if they go with him there.”