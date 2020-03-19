Source: New York Jets GM Joe Douglas is building the Baltimore Ravens way

Through three days of legal tampering and one day of free agency, the New York Jets haven’t made any huge signings. There hasn’t been a big splash of cash like in past years. Instead, there has been an understated if somewhat pragmatic approach to free agency.

And, according to one source, the purpose is to build now and have flexibility later.

The Jets very purposefully and deliberately didn’t strut into free agency and throw their money around. Over the past five years, the team had done that to a certain degree, spending big on veterans such as cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie as well as the recently released Trumaine Johnson and current running back Le’Veon Bell (who figures to benefit from the recent investment in the offensive line). This year, however, the Jets went hard after the proverbial second-tier free agents and not the flashy names.

It was, according to a personnel executive within the Jets organization, done deliberately and with care. Not that the Jets necessarily eschewed big money free agents.

They just simply were unwilling – and perhaps unable – to overspend. The Jets came into free agency this week with a middle of the pack $50 million to spend.

“I don’t think there will be any major signings but a lot of good, solid ones,” the source told SportsIllustrated.com.

The source spoke to SportsIllustrated.com off the record as he is not allowed to publicly comment on transactions or personnel decisions.

So far, the Jets didn’t strike a deal with some of the bigger names in free agency that had been linked to them in recent weeks, players such as tackle Jack Conklin or wide receiver Amari Cooper. Instead, the moves were a bit under the radar. Solid, not spectacular.

They re-signed two good players in nickleback Brian Poole and guard Alex Lewis. There also were free agent signings in tackle George Fant and center Connor McGovern.

Good players, all of them, with solid reputations. But not the big names that fans (and the media) had clamored for. More signings like this are to be expected.

It isn’t necessarily because the Jets were cheap or didn’t try. The source explained that it was a dedication to their evaluation of individual players as well as cap discipline. There are also a lot of holes to fill and limited resources under the cap.

In 2015, for instance, the Jets spent big in free agency, highlighted by the aforementioned signings of Revis and Cromartie. They finished 10-6 and were a Week 17 win at the Buffalo Bills away from the playoffs.

The next year, however, all the big signings created salary cap havoc. It didn’t help matters that a number of the veteran signings who excelled the year before cratered in 2016.

The Jets 7-9 record last year under the first year duo of head coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas was the best win total the team has had since that 2015 season.

The philosophy, the source said, is similar to how the Baltimore Ravens have been built into a solid and consistent team under general manager Ozzie Newsome. It isn’t surprising that Douglas is a Newsome protégé.

“2021 is the year I think we could go big and make a lot of signings, some big ones. This was a foundational year. Build the pieces around then you can make those splashes if and where and when you need to,” the source told SportsIllustrated.com.

“Joe has been pretty adamant that you can’t just go out there and make two big signings and expect the rebuilding of the team to all of a sudden take off. Look at Baltimore and how they [were]built. There were a couple name players but mainly, it was a deep team with quality all over. I think you see that this year and in the draft how he will build things.”