JetsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

The Impact Of A Jets Win (Or Loss) In Week 17 On The 2020 NFL Draft Outlook

Kristian Dyer

Even were the New York Jets to lose in their season finale on Sunday, the year has unexpectedly ended on a high note. But a loss might be beneficial in the long-term, at least concerning the fallout of where the Jets could pick next spring in the NFL Draft. 

Currently, the 6-9 Jets sit squarely on the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday, the Jets took a mild tumble from picking seventh to picking tenth. Now against the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills, who are 10-5 and beat the Jets in Week 1, another win could see the Jets drop out of the top 10 in the first round entirely. 

It may not be the worst thing, especially as momentum from a win and a potential 7-9 record might be more valuable heading into 2020 then moving one or two spots in the draft. But the reality of the situation is that a higher draft pick could potentially change the outlook of the Jets rebuild. 

The permutations – and impact – of a Jets win or loss could change the dynamic of their offseason outlook. Especially as a loss might see the Jets rise several spots in the first round pecking order. 

“[A] loss ensures a top 10 pick. Then you need to root for the four 5-win teams with a chance to move as high as 6,” said Matt Hoover, founder of Tankathon.com. 

“Seems like the realistic worst-case scenario with a win is No. 13. The Broncos and Raiders play each other, so Jets can’t drop behind both. It looks extremely unlikely - impossible? - for the Cowboys to finish with a weaker strength of schedule. Indy, Tampa, and Chicago are not catchable on strength of schedule.” 

In four of the last five years, with the exclusion of 2016 when they picked No. 20, the Jets have held a pick inside the top six selections. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Kristian Dyer

After losing in Week 1 to the Bills, the Jets have a measuring stick for their growth in their…

Kristian Dyer

Week 17 could see the Jets jump several spots in the NFL Draft, or continue their tumble:

Kristian Dyer

Against the team they faced in Week 1, the Jets have a measuring stick on their progress.

Kristian Dyer

What did you see from the Jets in Week 16? A whole lot of heart and determination from here:

Kristian Dyer

Can't blame Le'Veon Bell one bit:

Kristian Dyer

This wasn't just a win. This was the Jets making a statement:

Kristian Dyer

Gregg Williams has been getting a lot of praise around the NFL this year for his job with the Jets.…

Kristian Dyer

Good news for the Jets as Robby Anderson is back in practice.

Kristian Dyer

Sam Darnold has three interceptions over the last six games but on Sunday, he faces one of the best…

Kristian Dyer

Mike Tomlin says the Jets are coming after his rookie quarterback this Sunday. And he's probably…