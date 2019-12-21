It won’t be an easy match-up for the New York Jets this Sunday who will face a very good Pittsburgh Steelers team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Jets (5-9) may not have a lot to play for as their season grinds along, but this is a game where if they show up and execute, they have a chance to pull off a statement win. While the Steelers (8-6) have the better record and a dominant defense, they are starting a third string quarterback.

If the Jets can pressure undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Devlin Hodges, then perhaps they can pull off an upset. That formula worked so far this year as the Jets beat rookie quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins (Washington) and Daniel Jones (New York Giants).

‘Three Things to Watch from the Jets in Week 16’:

The Steelers Are Defensive: The Jets will face the league’s fourth-best team in terms of total defense and tied for fifth in fewest points allowed this season.

The Steelers also have 49 sacks this year, tied for the most in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.

“They have really good players, they have some really good players up front that we're prepared for. For me, I just have to continue to make sure that I am getting the ball out and make sure that I am not staying in there and doing any unnecessary things to cause pressure on myself or hurt the team in any fashion,” Jets quarterback Sam Darnold told reporters at the team’s facility this week.

“I just have to continue to play smart football, but yeah, they are a really good defense and they are really good upfront especially.”

This is a good unit top to bottom and their backend features an elite safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick, a former first round pick who won the Chuck Bednarik Award two years ago as the nation’s top defensive player.

Ring the Bell – Jets running back Le’Veon Bell signed as a free agent this offseason, leaving the Steelers team that took him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Bell turned into one of the top running backs in the NFL with the Steelers until sitting out last year with a contract dispute. He likely will be amped to play his old team.

“I talked to him on Monday, my thought about what I saw, kind of how these guys play and my experiences playing these guys in the past just kind of what he’s seen when he’s practiced against those guys, you know played against that defense quite a bit,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said earlier this week.

“I know there’s some different faces there but at least the scheme, understanding how they play things, run game, the pass game. To me, he’s never really been someone I’ve seen spike up or down, one way or the other, he’s been pretty level the whole season.”

The Jets running back is coming off his best rushing performance of the season, with 87 yards on 21 carries last week in a loss at the Baltimore Ravens. If the Jets are to pull off the upset, Bell will need to have a big afternoon.

Homefield Lost – Given the Jets disappointing record in what has been a rebuilding season, there is a strong likelihood that Steelers fans will outnumber the home team on Sunday.

Pittsburgh historically travels well and the team is fighting for a postseason berth. This is likely to be a game that feels like it is in Pittsburgh.

“I think most of the time I’ve ever played them anywhere I’ve been it’s been kind of been one of those things you prepare for. You kind of feel it out there in the game, you work on both,” Gase said on Wednesday during his daily press conference.

“You just never know. I was in Denver and there was a huge Pittsburgh following there, I’ve been to a couple different places and it’s been consistent. They have a really good fanbase that travels with them.”