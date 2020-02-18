Former New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow had the chance to kick-start his dormant football career. He chose to stay playing baseball.

Tebow, in spring training with the New York Mets, has remain undaunted in his pursuit of being a professional athlete. Tebow spent one year with the Jets after a 2012 trade with the Denver Broncos brought him to New York. Now he is hoping to return to the big stage in New York, this time playing baseball with the Mets.

This week during spring training availability, Tebow was asked if he had any interest in joining the fledgling XFL. Tebow has not played a competitive game in the NFL since his one season with the Jets.

“There was some communication,” Tebow admitted during his press conference.

Last year with AAA Syracuse, Tebow batted .163 with 4 home runs and 19 RBI. It was a year of struggles for Tebow who, in 2018, made significant strides in his baseball career as he hit .273 with 6 home runs and 36 RBIs with AA Binghamton.

While his baseball career is uncertain, he didn’t waver in his commitment to the sport in turning down the XFL’s interest.

“We had a couple conversations. It was pretty clear that this was – I love what they’re doing. I think it has a chance to have success and I think that’s great,” Tebow said.

“There needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good and should and could be playing in the NFL and are better than a lot of NFL players. And they’re going to be seen. So I think it is awesome and I think it is good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re going to show a team that they’re worth it. But for me, this is what I wanted to do and pursue it. And be all in.”

After being released by the Jets, Tebow spent time with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but never played with either team.