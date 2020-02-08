JetsCountry
Two New York Jets Named To All-Decade Team For The 2010s

Kristian Dyer

Pro Football Journal released its all-decade team this week and two prominent players for the New York Jets were included. 

The always thoughtful and well-researched Pro Football Journal named cornerback Darrelle Revis and shade tackle Damon Harrison to their 2010s All-Decade Team. The duo each spent significant parts of their careers with the Jets. Revis was a first round pick of the Jets in 2006 and Harrison was an undrafted rookie free agent who signed with the team in 2012 from NAIA program William Penn. 

The selection of Revis isn’t a shock as he was one of the NFL’s elite defenders in the 2010s. 

Revis made five of his seven career Pro Bowl appearances while as a member of the Jets. He is a future Hall of Fame inductee, who was a true lock-down cornerback and a trend-setter at the position. Because if his ability, teams placed a higher emphasis on an elite cornerback who changed the way offenses had to scheme every week. 

“Revis, yes, slowed later in the decade, but we favor 'peak' over longevity. Revis' 'peak' was second 

to none,” Pro Football Journal’s John Turney told SportsIllustrated.com’s ‘Jets Country’ about the player’s selection.   

“He was simply the best cover corner in the decade of 2010s. He was hampered by some injuries, but played plenty of games.”  

As an undrafted rookie free agent, Harrison is proof of hard work and talent meeting with a head coach in Rex Ryan and a general manager in Mike Tannebaum who believed in his abilities. After a season of what amounted to a redshirt for Harrison, he burst onto the scene in 2013 and became a top-tier defensive lineman with the Jets. 

In 2016, he signed a five-year contract with the New York Giants that included $24 million in guaranteed money. He made his only career Pro Bowl that season but Turney believes he has been one of the best nose tackles in the league over the past few seasons. 

“In an era where stopping the run does not seem as important, Harrison was the top guy in that department,” Turney said.   

“We still feel having a top shade tackle is essential in stopping the run and in pass 'shows' really helps the 3-technique or "rush" tackle by drawing double teams.” 

