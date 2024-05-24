Tyler Conklin, Breece Hall Hold Answer to Jets' Burning Question
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen once famously noted that the quarterback "cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time."
As good as New York Jets' field general Aaron Rodgers is, the four-time NFL MVP can't do it alone either.
First, he needs protection, which explains why the Jets replaced three starters on the offensive line. Next, he needs reliable receivers.
Outside of WR1 Garrett Wilson, who has opened his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, the Jets' receiving corps has underwhelmed the past two years. New York made some offseason changes at the position, but will it be enough?
Identifying one top remaining question for all 32 NFL teams, Pro Football Focus suggests the most-glaring uncertainty in New York is the performance of Rodgers's pass-catchers.
From PFF:
Does Aaron Rodgers have enough reliable receiving options?
"Considering the age of their starting quarterback, the Jets are essentially all-in for 2024. Given the strength of their roster, they are even well-positioned for a run. But while they have a good No. 1 option in third-year receiver Garrett Wilson, there are both consistency and injury issues regarding the possible No. 2 options in Mike Williams and Allen Lazard."
Although Williams, who tore his ACL with the Los Angeles Chargers last year, is no guarantee to return to his pre-injury form, the veteran possesses an exciting potential as a big-bodied receiver who can make plays down the field.
In addition to signing Williams, the Jets are high on Malachi Corley, who they selected at No. 65 overall after trading up in last month's draft. Corley features a sturdy physical build and has shown an elite ability to gain yardage after the catch.
The real answer to PFF's burning question may not be in the receiving corps. Rather, it's likely that tight end Tyler Conklin and running back Breece Hall factor heavily into the Rodgers-led passing attack.
Despite instability at quarterback, Conklin has ranked second on the team in receiving yards each of the last two seasons. In 2023, he caught 61 balls for 623 yards. Conklin has been targeted 174 times over a 34-game span since joining the Jets as a free agent from Minnesota.
Meanwhile, Hall led all NFL running backs in pass receptions during the 2023 season. The dynamic ball carrier made 76 catches for 591 yards and a team-high four touchdowns.
At this point in the offseason, it seems unlikely for the Jets to add another pass-catching weapon capable of making an immediate impact. They will have to find the answer internally.