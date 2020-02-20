Watch: Does Odell Beckham Jr. To The New York Jets Make Any Sense?

The news yesterday that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could want a return to New York, was greeted with a mixture of skepticism and intrigue by New York Jets fans. But mainly skepticism, and rightly so.

It is a lot to digest, not just that Beckham, drafted in 2014 by the New York Giants, would want to return to New York. He would do so not to play for the Giants team that selected him in the draft but he would want his New York return to be specifically to the Jets. It makes sense on a certain level, with Beckham reportedly being intrigued by the development of a franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold as well as the Jets need at wide receiver.

That he could return to New York, a move to enhance his brand and show off in the same market that traded him a year ago to Cleveland, is neither here nor there. What should matter now is what is best for the Jets.

In this situation, speculation at best and hypothetical at most, the Jets have to weigh the value in Beckham. While talented and a true playmaker – and the Jets need that in their passing game – Beckham brings baggage and issues.

Red flags that are ferociously waved when he plays in a market such as New York.

Beckham’s ability to enhance the passing offense is unquestioned. There are few wide receivers in the league, if any, as talented as Beckham. He’s capable of making plays and breaking on the turn of a dime.

He is also a star. The Jets only have one true bonafide in Jamal Adams, the only Pro Bowler on their roster.

But for the team culture that head coach Adam Gase is trying to build, a move for Beckham simply doesn’t make much sense. The Jets could add a solid wide receiver in free agency or the draft without the headache that a New York reunion by Beckham might bring.

It just doesn't seem likely that if Beckham is interested in coming to the Jets, that the franchise would return that sentiment.

Then again, Beckham might not be on the market at all. And the Jets might have other plans at wide receiver. Only time, and the need to sell PSLs, will tell.