What Releasing Pierre Desir Means For the Jets

When the Jets signed cornerback Pierre Desir in free agency this offseason, he was meant to be a veteran presence among a young group of defensive backs in New York.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas and the entire organization surely envisioned Desir would carry over the numbers he produced over his previous few seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Instead, Desir was released by the Jets on Tuesday just nine games into his one-year, $3.75 million deal.

The corner, in his seventh season in the NFL, had three interceptions (tied for sixth-most in the league), eight defended passes, 47 tackles and one forced fumble across nine games.

Desir's biggest game of the season came in Week 4 against the Broncos when he had two interceptions including a pick-six.

What those numbers don't tell you, however, is the 30-year-old found himself on the bench during two different games this season.

Rather than focusing on what might have led to the decision to let Desir go, let's peek ahead at the final seven weeks of the season and beyond for this defense. What does this decision, along with fellow cornerback Brian Poole landing on the injured reserve, mean for this team going forward.

The immediate answer is more playing time for rookie Bryce Hall.

Hall made his debut on Monday night against the Patriots last week after working his way back from an ankle injury he sustained last year at Virginia.

The fifth-rounder played in just 39 snaps against New England. He now has an open door to plenty of reps through the remainder of the 2020 regular season.

Ideally for New York, Hall can shake off the rust from his college injury and make adjustments to settle into playing in the NFL so he can grow into a starter at the position next fall with half of a season under his belt.

With seven games to go, don't be surprised if the other rookies at cornerback on this roster get in on the action going forward as well.

Bless Austin is in his second year in the league and will continue to start, but rookies Lamar Jackson and Javelin Guidry will be used more frequently as well. Otherwise, Arthur Maulet and recently-claimed Corey Ballentine will provide depth at the position.

It's worth noting just how much turnover we've seen with who will be playing for the Jets on defense this year. Before the trade deadline, New York said goodbye to linebacker Avery Williamson, defensive tackle Steve McLendon and defensive end Jordan Willis.

Plus, of course, the Jets dealt safety Jamal Adams to Seattle in the offseason.

With another rookie Ashtyn Davis settling in nicely at safety, this young secondary will gain plenty of valuable experience going forward. The only question now is will this group experience a victory before this season comes to a close.

