What The Mock Drafts Are Saying About The Jets

Four different mock drafts have come out in recent days with four different picks for the New York Jets in the first round. The consensus is clear however that the Jets need to add something to their offense.

This week, SI rolled out a seven-round mock draft where the Jets went with offensive line help in the first round. To read that mock draft, click here.

A look at what the national drafts are saying about where the Jets will go in the first round with the eleventh pick.

Bleacher Report – CeeDee Lamb: The latest mock draft from B/R has the Jets taking Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to add to their offense.

The pick makes sense since Lamb is a home run hitter and could replace the production of Robby Anderson, should the playmaker could leave via free agency. Lamb is the second-best wide receiver in this draft class.

USA TODAY – Tristan Wirfs: The offensive line is in desperate need of repair for the Jets and Tristan Wirfs, a standout at Iowa, is a smart pick here.

In his assessment, Luke Easterling writes “Wirfs is a polished, powerful prospect who has tons of experience against top talent, but is still just scratching the surface of his potential.” Wirfs is often considered the second-best offensive tackle in the upcoming draft.

Walter Camp Football - Laviska Shenault Jr.: Perhaps not a name that has popularly been linked to the Jets, Charlie Campbell goes outside the box here.

“He is a dangerous run-after-the-catch receiver who is a physical runner and has quickness in the open field,” Campbell wrote, also noting the depth at wide receiver in this draft. “Shenault is a very tough player, illustrating that by being the short-yardage back for the Buffaloes, notching five rushing touchdowns in 2018.”

CBSSports.com – Jerry Jeudy: Wow. Chris Trapasso has the Jets getting one of the best players in the draft (who just signed super agents Leigh Steinberg and Chris Cabbott as his representation).

“With Wirfs and Thomas gone up front, the Jets are perfectly content with Jeudy here at No. 11 overall,” Trapasso wrote. Jeudy is considered the best wide receiver in the draft by most NFL insiders.