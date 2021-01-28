Deshaun Watson Trade Proposal: Would Three First Round Picks From Jets Be Enough?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposed a trade where the Jets send three first-rounders to the Texans for Deshaun Watson. Would that be enough to get the star QB to New York?

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes went to the next level on Thursday as the Texans quarterback officially requested a trade.

If the franchise hasn't already, Houston will begin fielding offers from countless different organizations eager to reel in the star quarterback.

One of those teams in the market for Watson is the Jets. New York has a developing situation at quarterback and a surplus of draft capital that would almost certainly be expendable in a blockbuster deal to turn their franchise around.

So, what exactly would it take to get Watson?

ESPN's Bill Barnwell published 17 different trade proposals on Wednesday, a piece featuring everything from massive three-team deals to trades involving multiple franchise quarterbacks and plenty of first round-picks.

Here's one trade that Barnwell projected involving the Jets:

Jets send: Second and 23rd overall picks in 2021, first-round pick in 2022

Texans send: 2022 sixth-round pick, QB Deshaun Watson

Barnwell explained that when it comes to draft capital, a trade between the Jets and Texans is the "easiest deal to make." New York gets their guy, shipping off three first-rounders in the process. In return, Houston can draft a new quarterback with the No. 2 pick of this spring's draft, starting over without Watson.

Sounds like a plan, right? Well, here's Barnwell on why this deal might not come to fruition.

Both the teams would be willing to make this deal work. Would Watson, though? The Jets have a franchise left tackle in Mekhi Becton, but the rest of their line is subpar to go with one of the worst receiving corps in football. Watson reportedly wanted the Texans to interview Robert Saleh, but the star quarterback hasn't crossed paths with Saleh for any extended period of time. Most importantly, the Jets have been one of the most dysfunctional franchises in football over the past decade. Is Watson really confident enough in Saleh to come to New York for a Jets team in a seemingly endless rebuild? I would be surprised if it was his first choice.

Watson has a no-trade clause allowing the 25-year-old to choose his destination in this imminent process. Although it's already been reported that Watson would be interested in donning green and white going forward, would he make the decision to play for the Jets when he has the opportunity to suit up for several different contenders?

In other words, three first-rounders is enough to get it done on paper. It's up to Watson, however, to pull the trigger. When he has other organizations at his disposal (like the Dolphins, 49ers and more), the quarterback may decide against the Jets.

