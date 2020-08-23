20 Takeaways from First Week of Lions' Training Camp Practices

This week, it was finally time to observe and evaluate the Detroit Lions actually participating in football-related activities at their Allen Park practice facility.

Most had found themselves anxiously awaiting if the NFL would actually make it to the field based on several college football conferences deciding to postpone their respective seasons.

But, after the first set of completed Lions practices, here are 20 takeaways.

1.) Patience with cornerback Jeff Okudah

His first two days saw him struggle with his footing and get beat consistently during one-on-one drills. His last couple of practices have seen him begin to settle in and make some plays.

A student of the game, Okudah is regularly asking coaches and teammates their thoughts on scheme, technique and fundamentals.

Patience will be key his rookie season in Detroit.

2.) Center Frank Ragnow can be dominant at his position for many seasons to come

"There’s probably not enough great things to say about him. He’s a great person. He’s very strong, he’s very powerful, he finishes blocks very well, he’s got a great punch -- all of those technical things are really great. I think it’s probably to your point, we haven’t said much about him just because he’s anchoring that middle and just doing his job every day and doing it at a high level," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday.

3.) Guard Jonah Jackson not only can make the 53-man roster, but he can be a starter on Detroit's offensive line.

Rookie Jonah Jackson saw first-team reps all week for Detroit's offensive line -- many of which came at the right guard position.

He has displayed all the traits that can make him a successful starter in the NFL.

Look for Jackson to secure a roster position and get his opportunity to aid Detroit's offensive line.

4.) Logan Stenberg may not see the field his rookie season

Similar to Beau Benzschawel, Detroit may be taking it slow and easy with Stenberg.

He struggled mightily in the first week of training camp, and has been taking snaps as the backup center.

Stenberg will have to work on rectifying bad habits that will frustrate coaches and keep him off of the football field his rookie season.

5.) Defensive tackle Jashon Cornell suffers season-ending Achilles' injury

Injuries are a tough break, but especially for rookies. Cornell had an opportunity to actually compete and earn a spot on Detroit's defensive line. But, now that must wait until next season.

"With this Achilles' injury, it will only make me work harder to get back to doing what I love. Belief, confidence and with trust in the man above, there will be no ceiling to what I can accomplish," Cornell commented via social media.

6.) Injuries are starting to escalate on Detroit's roster

Running backs Bo Scarbrough and D'Andre Swift were both held out of practice Saturday to nurse some nagging injuries.

For the second consecutive day, newly acquired cornerback Desmond Trufant did not participate in teams drills Saturday.

Okudah appeared to get injured early on in practice Saturday, and stood on the sidelines for most of the day after attempting to participate in individual drills.

Rookie tight end Hunter Bryant suffered a lower body injury Saturday, and did not return after limping off the field.

7.) Jamal Agnew has made the transition to wide receiver look easy

Many have observed and commented that Agnew has made the position change to wide receiver look easy.

He has studied the craft, and has been routinely making plays the first week of training camp.

So much so that he has been making a case to make the 53-man roster as a wide receiver.

8.) Marvin Hall, Agnew and Quintez Cephus can all make Detroit's roster following the completion of training camp

No question, the trio vying for the fourth wide receiver position has made things challenging for the coaching staff.

All have performed admirably and are making a strong case for playing time in Detroit's offense.

Don't be surprised if all three make Detroit's roster.

9.) Cephus is proving that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was right in recommending him to be drafted

Bevell had a strong part in Cephus becoming a Detroit Lion, and the ex-Badgers wide receiver is proving him right.

Cephus had an impressive first week, and has simply caught everything thrown his way.

10.) T.J. Hockenson is for real

The work Hockenson put in during this past offseason has paid off.

In practice, he is routinely beating the defense, and has certainly caught the attention of many of Detroit's defensive backs.

Now, he must translate success on the practice field to success on the football field when it matters most.

11.) Starting offensive line is starting to take shape

Detroit's first-team offensive line has been consistent for the past couple of practices.

Joe Dahl has been stationed at left guard alongside Taylor Decker at left tackle.

Frank Ragnow, meanwhile, continues to earn high praise from his coaches for the progress he has made playing center.

And Jackson has been stationed at right guard alongside newly acquired right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

12.) Jesse James shows sign of bouncing back

The Lions will need a lot more production out of James in Year No. 2 of the four-year, $22.6 million deal he inked last offseason.

The 26-year-old tight end finished with just 16 catches for 142 yards and no scores a year ago.

He has made impressive catches during the first week, even beating out emerging safety Tracy Walker for an impressive reception.

13.) Matthew Stafford continues to impress

Through the first few days of padded training camp practice, Stafford has shown that he really hasn't missed a beat, despite missing the final eight games of the 2019 campaign with a back ailment.

Stafford appears ready to go for his 12th season as an NFL passer.

Passes the first week have been crisp and effortless, and he has been connecting well with the trio of veteran wide receivers.

Saturday's practice was a little more inconsistent, but did not take away from a stellar week for Detroit's franchise passer.

14.) Linebacker Jason Cabinda could have a presence on offense this season

According to the Detroit Free Press, the third-year pro took some reps at fullback on Thursday, and set up running backs Jonathan Williams and Ty Johnson on first-down runs.

His positional versatility, including being able to play on special teams, could help him make Detroit's 53-man roster, especially since he might not have a spot in the team's crowded linebackers room.

15.) Kenny Wiggins and Oday Aboushi are getting cross-trained

Returning offensive linemen Oday Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins have been switching sides -- playing both right and left guard when playing on the second-team offense.

The cross-training could indicate reserve roles for both this upcoming season.

16.) Running back Ty Johnson making case for roster spot

Johnson, Detroit's sixth-round pick in 2019, displayed his receiver skills Saturday in superb fashion.

He made a highlight catch with linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin manning him during a one-on-one drill. The throw from Matthew Stafford, according to The Athletic's Chris Burke, went toward the sideline, and Johnson managed to stay in-bounds, impressively getting both feet in before falling to the ground and going out of bounds.

The 5-foot-10, 215-pound back has also been receiving a significant amount of time with Detroit's first-team special teams unit so far in training camp.

It could go a long way toward solidifying his spot on the Lions' roster come Week 1 of the regular season.

17.) Julian Okwara appears healthy

The Notre Dame product has been receiving a plentitude of reps all training camp long -- whether on the front seven, on special teams or as part of the linebackers unit.

The hybrid linebacker can take on a myriad of roles, and perform them well -- an attribute he frequently showcased with the Irish.

On Saturday, he worked with the Lions' linebacking group, and saw his most first-team snaps.

Most importantly, all of the above should serve as a sign that Okwara has recovered from the fractured left fibula that he suffered late last season and that he has a clean bill of health heading into the 2020 campaign.

18.) Tracy Walker is emerging as a formidable defensive back

Walker is poised, and ready to be a cornerstone player in Detroit's secondary. He has put in the work during the offseason, and his play on the field has reflected his commitment to the craft.

“We’ve got a lot of great coaches we’ve picked up. With the scheme right now, we’re trying to get more involved with that. We’ve got a lot of great guys who are ready to work ... and right now, we’re focused on building as one and trying to become a great defense," Walker said earlier this week.

19.) Safety depth continues to be a concern

Although Walker and Duron Harmon will anchor Detroit's secondary, Will Harris continues to struggle to display consistency out on the football field.

The roster depth behind Walker and Harmon would not instill much confidence, if something were to occur and prevent them from taking the field.

20.) Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin can contribute to Detroit's defense

Often overlooked, Reeves-Maybin might be on the football field in 2020 more than most would expect at the linebacker position.

If he can be relied upon in nickel/dime situations, he will be in the mix, and seeing more playing time.

Like most, if he continues to thrive on special teams, his career in the NFL can be extended.