2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Projected To Have Top 3 Pick

After less than 24 hours following the completion of the 2021 NFL Draft, a whole new set of mock drafts have already been released.

Despite mostly favorable reviews of the incoming draft class selected by general manager Brad Holmes and Detroit's front office, draft analysts and pundits still believe that the Lions will be selecting in the Top 5 of next year's draft.

Let’s explore who was being mocked to the Lions in the way-too-early mock drafts that have been released.

Fox Sports: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (Pick No. 1)

"The Lions tore the house down to the studs, and the rebuild began this past weekend, with lots of work in the trenches. I'm not sure they'll reach their projected win total of five, but they will be much tougher physically than last year."

Pro Football Network: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (Pick No. 1)

"We have absolutely no idea what’s going to happen with this quarterback class. There are plenty of names congested at the top, but it’s different in 2022. While the 2021 NFL Draft had an excess of high-level QB talent, the 2022 NFL Draft suffers from a lack of clarity. Any one of Spencer Rattler, Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Carson Strong, J.T. Daniels, or Matt Corral could be the pick. But I’m going with someone else entirely.

Malik Willis is a massive sleeper in next year’s QB class, and he has the natural talent to pace his position. A former Auburn commit, he emerged with the Liberty Flames in 2020, throwing for 2,260 yards, 20 scores, and 6 interceptions. He also ran for 944 yards and 14 scores.

Willis is an elite athlete at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, and he also has tantalizing arm talent and off-script ability. On top of that, he’s a humble, hard-working player, and he’s sure to pass character evaluations if he works his way into the QB1 conversation."

Yahoo! Sports: Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (Pick No. 2)

"Detroit hit the trenches hard in the 2021 draft. Penei Sewell, Levi Onwuzurike, and Alim McNeill help solidify both sides of the line of scrimmage. Despite taking those two DTs, though, the Lions still need more help up front, particularly off the edge. Thibodeaux is a former five-star recruit who has produced 12 sacks in his first two seasons on campus, which is made slightly more impressive due to the PAC 12’s 2020 season being shortened."

Yardbarker: USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (Pick No. 2)

"Interceptions have been an issue for Slovis in two years as a starter for the Trojans, but the former top recruit has top pocket passer talent. If Jared Goff doesn't impress this season, Detroit could be in the market for a quarterback."

The Draft Network: USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (Pick No. 2)

"The 2021 draft started with a run on quarterbacks, so why not do the same the following year? Kedon Slovis, like many quarterbacks in this class, needs a good amount of polish still but has the size and the arm to be a top selection."