2022 NFL Combine: Day 2 Updates

Several of the top defensive linemen spoke to reporters on Friday morning ahead of their Combine workouts.

For the Detroit Lions personnel department, the key decision must be made between Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Both have unique skillsets that would aid the Lions' defense.

"The biggest thing that I kind of want to articulate with the teams is that I’m really a student of the game. I really love this game and this is something that has done a lot for me. Football has taught me a lot," Thibodeaux told reporters.

Thibodeaux continued, "It’s helped me grow a lot and through my life it’ll be there till the day I die. So for me, just letting teams know that this is the main thing and I’m always going to keep the main thing, the main thing no matter what else I do off the field. Football is my main focus and winning a Super Bowl, getting a yellow jacket, being Defensive Rookie of the Year is on my list of goals."

For Hutchinson, playing for his hometown team would make the transition to the NFL much easier.

“It would definitely be cool," Hutchinson explained. "I would be living close to home. It would definitely make the transition a bit easier to the NFL, just being so close to home and being close to my parents.”

His senior season playing at Michigan taught the talented defensive lineman how to persevere and continuously work towards achieving team goals, despite any hurdles or setbacks that occur along the way.

"Last year gave me a lot of perspective. My whole career at Michigan I never won anything significant at all. I really wanted to go out with a bang and just do something in my football career for once, from a team perspective," he said. "I gained insight on what it's like to win a championship and what kind of team you have to be and how you have to act and how you build the culture.

"I learned how to build and how to be a part of a championship football team. I want to win as many Super Bowls as I can," Hutchinson continued. "That’s the goal. I just want to win now. I want to win everything. I know it’s not going to happen, but we’re going to try to win them all."

General manager Brad Holmes and Co. must decide which player will best fit the needs of the defense moving forward.

The debate between the two will likely wage on all the way until the draft, where the Lions will eventually decide who to make the No. 2 pick when it is time to send in the card.

