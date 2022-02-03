2022 Senior Bowl: Day 3 Updates

The coaching staff of the Detroit Lions is finding it quite advantageous to be part of the Senior Bowl this year.

Among the key decisions the organization must make is whether or not to invest a draft pick in a quarterback in this year's draft.

"I think it's a huge advantage for our coaching staff and our personnel department. We're spending more time with these guys than any other team in the NFL, so it's a great advantage for us. We get a firsthand look at some of the best college players in football," Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell said, via the Detroit News. "I know our coaching staff is thrilled for this opportunity. It's fun getting to know these guys because you spend enough time with them, it's more than just football."

This week, Brunell and Co. are getting a firsthand look at Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe.

While Willis has generated a ton of buzz, the others have also flashed what makes them candidates to be drafted in the first couple of rounds.

"We understand they're going to make mistakes, they're going to miss throws, they're going to miss some reads, but how they respond to that and how they learn from that says a lot about the type of quarterbacks they are," Brunell explained.

Brunell added, "That's as important as anything, in my opinion. Not just making the throw, but what do you do after you make a bad throw. Do you respond to that? Do you forget about it and move on? Do you learn from it? Those are the types of things we're looking at right now."

Follow along with SI All Lions all throughout the Senior Bowl, as we bring you all the relevant information you need to know this week.