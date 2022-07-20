2022 Stat Prediction for Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions defensive back Jeff Okudah enters the 2022 campaign with a lot to prove.

The 2020 No. 3 overall pick has played in just 10 games through his first two seasons in the league. The reason why: the injury bug.

He endured hamstring, shoulder and groin injuries in 2020, limiting him to just nine games during what was his rookie campaign.

Then, he followed that up by playing in a lone contest a season ago, after suffering a torn Achilles in Detroit's season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

It's been far from a smooth transition to the professional ranks for the Ohio State product, and now he's at a crossroad in his career. If he doesn't perform well this upcoming season, he could very well be on his way out of Motown at the conclusion of the '22 campaign.

Although Okudah was unable to participate in a majority of drills during OTAs and minicamp while rehabbing the aforementioned Achilles' tear, he still made his presence known around the Lions' Allen Park practice facility and soaked up as much knowledge as he possibly could from the sidelines.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit defensive backs coach and passing-game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant took notice, and appreciated the time and effort the third-year pro put in to further his development.

"I personally really appreciate it, but then also appreciate it for his teammates," Pleasant told reporters last month. "Anybody that's gone through what Mr. Okudah has gone through his first couple years in the NFL, to see the way he's transitioning, still being endearing to his teammates, listening, being active — I really believe as a coach that sometimes, players can get lost in practice and not really learn from other people's mistakes. And, Jeff knows, specifically, that time is of the essence for him, and he's trying to take full advantage of that."

As a top draft pick, Okudah came into the NFL with a high degree of fanfare and expectations, and has failed to live up to the bill thus far.

The Texas native has recorded a lone interception and three passes defensed through two, injury-shortened seasons, and has clearly struggled in pass coverage. In fact, per Pro Football Focus, he allowed a passer rating of 112.0 when targeted during his rookie campaign.

In order for Detroit's defensive backs room to be more productive in 2022, it needs Okudah to perform at a higher level.

I'm predicting that the former Buckeyes standout cornerback will produce 72 total tackles, two interceptions and five passes defensed in his junior campaign as a pro.