Detroit Lions Target QB, WR in 2023 ESPN Mock Draft

Could the Detroit Lions find their quarterback of the future in 2023?

ESPN came out with it's latest 2023 mock draft on Tuesday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 8 overall and at No. 28 overall (via the Rams).

Writer Matt Miller used ESPN's Football Power Index to determine his first-round order.

With the No. 8 pick, Miller selected Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, and he took Alabama wideout Jermaine Burton with the Lions' second of two first-round selections in the 2023 draft.

"Levis might no longer be a sleeper as he has entered the household conversation this summer. He has many fans in the NFL, thanks to his size (6-foot-3, 232 pounds), arm strength and gunslinger style of play," Miller writes. "Of the top three quarterbacks, he might have the most well-rounded skill set as a thrower, scrambler and designed runner. Levis has to cut down on interceptions -- he had 13 last season -- but his 33 total touchdowns, including nine on the ground, have evaluators intrigued to see another season."

In this past year's draft, Holmes and Co. targeted arguably one of the top wideouts in Jameson Williams.

Could the Lions again look to the Crimson Tide to aid the offense?

"Burton is another transfer who is expected to star in 2022, as the former Georgia wideout could emerge as WR1 for Bryce Young in a pass-first offense at Alabama," Miller explained. "He averaged 17 yards per catch and had eight touchdowns over the past two seasons. Watch his output soar for the Crimson Tide. Detroit, meanwhile, could pair Burton with former Bama star Jameson Williams, whom the Lions traded up for in Round 1 in April."