3 Bold Predictions for Lions in 2020 NFL Draft

The Lions' Super Bowl is almost here: the NFL Draft.

It kicks off next Thursday (April 23), and will run until Saturday (April 25) in a virtual fashion for the first time in its history.

All 32 teams' facilities have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic. And subsequently, head coaches and team executives will be making their selections from the warm confines of their own homes.

It will be weird to watch NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announce the picks from his basement. And there might even be a technological snafu here and there.

But, it's the way of doing business amid a pandemic, with stay-at-home orders in place throughout the country.

It'll be business as usual for many of the franchises -- specifically the teams that have built up a successful track record of making the right decisions in the draft.

However, it shouldn't be for the Lions. They've been known for far too long for making miscalculations in their evaluation of players on draft day.

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn needs to be bold in his decision-making. And that's why I've decided to be fearless in my predictions regarding what the Lions will do come next week's draft.

Without further ado, here are my three bold predictions for what the Lions will do during the 2020 draft:

1.) Quinn & Co. take two quarterbacks

If I was in Quinn's shoes, I would draft Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3 overall, and then take San Jose State QB Josh Love before the end of the draft.

Sure, the 2019 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year might be able to be acquired as an undrafted free agent.

However, if I was Quinn, I wouldn't take the chance that Love will survive until after the draft. I'd swoop him up in the sixth or seventh round.

Tagovailoa could be a generational talent at the position, and Love could end up serving as great competition to Tua as Detroit's backup QB.

And if enough GMs fall in love with Love -- no pun intended -- in preseason action this year and in future seasons, he could one day garner a nice package of draft assets for Quinn & Co.

Pro Football Focus ranked Love No. 8 on its list of the "10 biggest sleepers" headed into the 2020 draft.

Here's what PFF's Michael Renner had to say about the under-the-radar prospect:

"He has improved drastically over the course of his career at San Jose State and down the stretch this season was playing some of the best football of any quarterback in the country. What I love about him is his fearlessness in the pocket. He converted pressure to sacks at the lowest rate in the country last season (9.0%) while also earning a 68.6 passing grade while under pressure (ninth best in the country)."

2.) Lions take former USC WR Michael Pittman Jr. at No. 35 overall

Full steam ahead on going all offense with the Lions' first two picks.

Pittman Jr. -- standing in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds -- would provide Tagovailoa with a big-bodied target to throw to for many years to come.

He did most of his work on the outside during his time at USC, and showcased the ability to win one-on-one matchups consistently via both his size and physicality.

According to Renner,

"Pittman has all the traits necessary to succeed in the NFL as a bigger receiver in what’s increasingly becoming a small man’s game. He’s sudden with his cuts and physical along his routes. That’s a winning combo in the league."

And he would look even better with Tua throwing him the football.

The two would be able to grow with each other, and would have the potential to form one of the most lethal connections in the NFL.

3.) Lions trade back into second round to grab Penn State product Yetur Gross-Matos

Quinn & Co. know that they badly need to upgrade the pass rush.

So, they execute a trade -- probably relinquishing both of their third-round picks (No. 67 and No. 85 overall) in the process -- that gets them back in the second round after pick No. 35.

And with the new second-round draft choice, the Lions end up selecting EDGE rusher Yetur Gross-Matos.

Gross-Matos has been graded by some as a first-round prospect, so he would be a highly valuable pick at this spot in the draft.

And most importantly, he would help aid an anemic pass rush from a year ago.